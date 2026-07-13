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English NewsEducationCSEET June 2026 Result On This Date: Check Time, Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

CSEET June 2026 Result On This Date: Check Time, Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

ICSI will declare the CSEET June 2026 Result on July 15 at 2 PM. Check the direct link, qualifying marks and steps to download your scorecard.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 01:29 PM (IST)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the CSEET June 2026 Result on July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), held between June 1 and June 4, 2026, will be able to access their results through the official website at icsi.edu. 

Along with the result, candidates will be able to download their subject-wise marks and the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement. Those who qualify in the entrance examination can move ahead with the admission process for the CS Executive Programme. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026: Registration Last Date, Admit Card, Exam & Result Dates, Check Complete Schedule

CSEET June 2026 Result Date and Time 

The CSEET June 2026 Result will be declared online on July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates are advised to keep their registration credentials ready in advance so they can access their scorecards without any delay once the result link is activated. 

To view the result, candidates will need to log in to the official ICSI portal using their registration details. 

CSEET June Result 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. 

Step 2: Click on the 'CSEET Result June 2026' link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth. 

Step 4: Submit the details to access your results. 

Step 5: Download and save the CSEET Scorecard PDF for future reference. 

CSEET June 2026 Passing Criteria 

To qualify for the examination, candidates must fulfil the minimum marks requirement prescribed by ICSI. They are required to score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and secure a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent to be declared as having passed the examination. 

Only candidates meeting both of these criteria will be considered successful in the CSEET June 2026 examination. 

ALSO READ: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: How To Apply, Eligibility, Required Documents & Selection Process

What After the CSEET June 2026 Result? 

Candidates who clear the entrance test will become eligible to register for the CS Executive Programme, the next stage of the Company Secretary course. 

ICSI will issue the result only in an online format and will not provide physical mark sheets. Therefore, candidates are advised to download and preserve the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement carefully, as it may be required during the admission and verification process. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News ICSI CSEET CSEET June 2026 CSEET June 2026 Result CSEET 2026
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