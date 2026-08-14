Jharkhand Protest Enters Day 21: Students To Hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ On August 15

Ranchi: The agitation by students over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations continued for the 21st consecutive day on Friday. Protesters have now announced plans to organise a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on August 15, coinciding with India’s 80th Independence Day, as they continue pressing the government for changes in the recruitment examination system.

The protesters have also raised objections to the FIR registered following the violence during their August 10 march towards the Jharkhand Assembly. Students under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said the proposed Independence Day rally would add momentum to their ongoing campaign for greater transparency in recruitment examinations.

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Students Plan Tiranga Yatra Amid Ongoing Agitation

The protesting job aspirants have been demanding reforms in the recruitment process, including greater transparency in examinations, cancellation of certain tests, and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities.

Among their key demands is a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an inquiry conducted by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

The proposed ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will be held as the agitation enters its fourth week. Protesters said the programme would also serve as an occasion to remember the sacrifices associated with India's freedom while continuing to highlight their demands.

FIR Over August 10 Vidhan Sabha March

The Ranchi district administration's action following the August 10 march has become another point of contention between the protesters and authorities.

Police registered an FIR against 300 unnamed individuals in connection with the march towards the state Assembly. The demonstration reportedly turned confrontational after protesters clashed with security personnel.

Ranchi SP Paras Rana said the case, registered at the Vidhan Sabha police station, concerns alleged violations of prohibitory orders, damage to government property and attacks on police personnel.

Ahead of the Assembly's monsoon session, the Ranchi administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly building.

DSP (Hatia) Neeraj Kumar said that no arrests or detentions had been made so far. Police are examining video recordings from the incident to identify those allegedly involved in the violence.

Fourteen police personnel were injured during the confrontation. Authorities used batons, water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting job aspirants.

Protesters Appeal Against Action on Students

JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan urged the administration and state government to ensure that genuine students were not targeted in the case.

“If the administration has registered an FIR against unidentified persons, we do not have any objection. But we would like to appeal to the administration and the Jharkhand government not to file an FIR against any student,” he said.

The protesters have maintained that action should distinguish between students participating in the recruitment-related movement and individuals allegedly involved in violence.

Hunger Strike Raises Health Concerns

The prolonged agitation has also raised concerns about the health of some protesters who have been observing hunger strikes.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on hunger strike for 13 days. His health deteriorated after he participated in the Assembly march, following which he was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mahto approached the Ranchi civil surgeon seeking permission to return to the protest site.

According to the protesters, four other students who are also observing a hunger strike are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

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CID Raids Continue in Recruitment Exam Cases

Meanwhile, the state CID has intensified its investigation into cases concerning alleged irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

Officials said the agency carried out raids at several locations while attempting to execute arrest warrants against seven accused persons in cases connected with the alleged examination irregularities.

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