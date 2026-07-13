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English NewsEducationNEET PG 2026: Registration Last Date, Admit Card, Exam & Result Dates, Check Complete Schedule

NEET PG 2026: Registration Last Date, Admit Card, Exam & Result Dates, Check Complete Schedule

NEET PG 2026 registration has begun. Check the application deadline, correction window, test city slip, admit card, exam date and result schedule.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:09 PM (IST)

Medical aspirants planning to appear for the NEET PG 2026 examination should keep a close watch on the official schedule to avoid missing any important deadlines. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the complete timeline, covering the application process, correction windows, city intimation slip, admit card, examination date and result declaration. 

Candidates are advised to complete every stage of the process within the specified dates and ensure that all information submitted in the application form is accurate. 

ALSO READ: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: How To Apply, Eligibility, Required Documents & Selection Process

NEET PG 2026 Application and Correction Schedule 

The online application process for NEET PG 2026 began on July 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms until July 21, 2026, at 11:55 PM. Completing the registration well before the deadline can help avoid last-minute technical issues. 

Applicants who need to make changes to their submitted forms will have an opportunity to do so during the correction window, which will remain open from July 25 to July 28, 2026. 

In addition, NBEMS has scheduled a selective correction window from July 31 to August 10, 2026. During this period, candidates will be able to edit specific fields related to their photograph, signature, and thumb impression. 

Test City Slip and Admit Card Dates 

Before issuing the admit card, NBEMS will release the test city intimation slip on August 11, 2026. This will inform candidates about the city allotted to them for the examination. 

The NEET PG 2026 admit card will be released on August 27, 2026, through the official NBEMS website. The admit card will include important information such as the candidate's details, examination centre address, and guidelines to be followed on the exam day. 

Candidates should carefully verify all the information mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. 

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date and Result Timeline 

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted on August 30, 2026 in computer-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country. The test will be held in multiple shifts. 

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG 2026 result will be announced by September 30, 2026. The same date has also been notified as the internship completion cut-off for eligibility. 

ALSO READ: Government School Report: 94,000 Govt Schools Shut In 10 Years, Around 25 Closing Every Day

Candidates Must Enter Accurate Information 

While filling out the application form, candidates should ensure that every detail entered is correct and factual. The information submitted during the online application process will be treated as final and correct. Entering inaccurate information may lead to complications during later stages of the admission process.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET PG 2026 Registration NEET PG 2026
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