Independence Day 2026: Udhampur Students Take Out Tiranga Rally Ahead of August 15 | WATCH

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): The patriotic spirit of Independence Day was visible across Udhampur as students, including a large number of young girls, took part in a Tiranga Rally ahead of August 15. Carrying the national flag, students and local residents came together to remember the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle.

The rally was organised jointly by Ruqiya Public School and Madrassa Jamia Ruqiya Lil Banat. The event brought students, residents and members of the local community together, with participants paying tribute to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices contributed to India's independence.

ALSO READ: DUSU Election 2026 Date Announced: Delhi University Students To Vote On September 18, Check Full Schedule

The programme also highlighted the values of national unity and communal harmony, with the organisers stressing the importance of remembering the contribution of people from different communities to the freedom movement.

#WATCH | Jammu | People in large numbers take part in 'Tiranga' rally organised by the District Administration and J&K Police on the occasion of Independence Day. The Tiranga rally started from Police Lines Gulshan Ground and culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park



Divisional… pic.twitter.com/mr9SPsflPK — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

Udhampur Students Join Tiranga Rally

Students from the school and madrasa actively participated in the rally, carrying the Tricolour as they marked the approach of Independence Day. Young female students were particularly visible during the event, adding to the significance of the celebration.

The participants used the occasion to express their respect for the national flag and remember the generations who made sacrifices during the struggle for India's freedom.

Rizwana, a student from the Udhampur madrasa, urged citizens to take part in Tiranga rallies and celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm.

"I request all countrymen to participate in the Tiranga Rally and celebrate this 15th August like a festival. We have freedom today because of the sacrifices of our ancestors," she said.

Her appeal focused on encouraging people to actively participate in Independence Day celebrations while remembering the sacrifices that made India's freedom possible.

School Chairman Highlights Contributions of Different Communities

Raj Ali, Chairman of Ruqiya Public School and Charitable Trust, said the rally was an opportunity for students and other participants to celebrate the national occasion while remembering those who gave their lives during the freedom movement.

He underlined the role played by people from different communities in India's struggle against British rule.

ALSO READ: GATE 2027 Registration Date Revised: Application Starts August 27, Check New Schedule

"On August 15, 1947, our country was liberated from the clutches of the British. Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, everyone made sacrifices to secure this freedom," Ali said.

He further pointed out that the freedoms enjoyed by citizens today are closely linked to the sacrifices made by earlier generations.

"It is thanks to these sacrifices that today, every single person in our country breathes the air of freedom," he said.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI