Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With Students Today, When And Where To Watch

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student interaction programme, is set to take place today, February 6, at 10 am. Now in its ninth edition, the annual initiative continues to serve as a powerful platform where students, parents, and teachers from across India come together to discuss examinations, academic pressure, and holistic learning. With board examinations approaching, PPC 2026 aims to motivate students, encourage confidence, and reduce exam-related stress.

The nationwide live telecast will feature Prime Minister Modi responding directly to students’ questions while offering practical advice on exam preparation, time management, mental well-being, and maintaining focus during the crucial exam season. Over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has emerged as a key national education event, widely followed by CBSE, ICSE, and state board students.

Participation in PPC 2026 has reached a historic high, surpassing the 2025 Guinness World Record. This year alone, more than 4.5 crore students, parents, and teachers registered for the programme, underlining its growing relevance in India’s education ecosystem.

According to an official statement, interactive sessions leading up to PPC were organised with Exam Warriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Time

PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ episode will be held on February 6, Friday at 10 am. "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26 tomorrow, 6th February at 10 AM. This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more," PM Modi said in a post on X. "This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country," he said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: When and Where to Watch?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan channels including DD National, DD News, and DD India, along with major private television networks and All India Radio. Viewers can also watch the programme on OTT platforms such as SonyLiv, Prime Video, and Zee5. Additionally, the live stream will be available on official digital platforms including the PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in, YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, Swayam Prabha channels, and other social media platforms.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: This year's theme:

Make Exams a Celebration

Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

Save the Environment

Clean India

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interaction where Prime Minister Modi engages with students appearing for board exams, addressing their concerns about stress, expectations, and performance pressure. The first edition of PPC was held in February 2018 at Talkatora Stadium and has since become a highly anticipated national event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Is In Alignment With NEP 2020

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PPC focuses on transforming the exam experience into a positive, confidence-building journey. The initiative promotes mental well-being, creativity, and lifelong learning, encouraging students to view examinations as a celebration or Utsav rather than a burden.

According to the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Modi has also shared his ideas through his book “Exam Warriors”, available in multiple languages and Braille, emphasising self-belief and the importance of open conversations around student stress.

Ahead of PPC 2026, schools nationwide conducted student-centric engagement programmes such as Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, quiz competitions, and writing contests. Nearly 4.81 crore students participated in these activities, reinforcing PPC’s massive national footprint.

