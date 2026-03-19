The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced a revised evaluation method for Class 10 students in the Middle East after deciding not to conduct the remaining board examinations. The move follows a detailed review of conditions across countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Earlier, CBSE had indicated that the result process for affected students would be announced separately. With this update, the Board has now clarified how final marks will be calculated for candidates in these regions.

Exams Completed Before Disruption

Before the exams were halted, CBSE had successfully conducted several papers between February 17 and February 28. During this period, students appeared for six major academic subjects, including Mathematics, English and Science.

Alongside these, multiple language exams and skill-based papers were also held, ensuring that a substantial portion of the assessment process had already been completed.

Categories Created to Ensure Fair Evaluation

To maintain fairness, CBSE has divided students into groups depending on how many exams they managed to take:

Students who appeared in all examinations

Students who appeared in four examinations

Students who appeared in three examinations

Students who appeared in two examinations

Private students registered under the compartment category

This classification will help the Board apply a suitable marking method for each group.

New Marking Scheme: How Results Will Be Prepared

CBSE has outlined a clear approach for calculating results:

Students who appeared in all examinations: Results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

Students who appeared in four examinations: Results will be computed using the average of marks obtained in the best three performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

Students who appeared in three examinations: Results will be calculated based on the average of marks obtained in the best two performing subjects for the remaining subjects.

Students who appeared in two examinations: For the limited number of such candidates, results will be declared based on the average marks of the two subjects for the remaining subjects.

Students of 2025 or earlier registered for up to two subjects:

If they have appeared in one or two examinations, their results will be based on their performance.

If any examination remains, they will be allowed to appear in the second Board examinations.

Students who shifted examination centres to another country: Their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

Over 23,000 Students Impacted as Tensions Disrupt Academic Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has called off several board examinations in the Middle East due to the continuing instability in the region. At present, nearly 1,000 Indian nationals remain in Iran as the situation in West Asia remains uncertain.

Due to these developments, approximately 23,000 students across the Gulf region were unable to appear for their final examinations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the decision was taken following discussions at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on March 18.

The move comes after a series of disruptions earlier this year. CBSE had initially postponed examinations in phases for both Class 10 and Class 12 students across several West Asian countries as tensions escalated during the Iran–US–Israel conflict. As conditions worsened, the Board ultimately decided to cancel the remaining Class 10 examinations in countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

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