School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

February Warm-Up Begins In Delhi-NCR, Fog Lingers As Pollution Levels Spike

‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout

Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back

‘Truly Shameful’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Niece Slams Mumbai University For Disinviting Actor

SIR Issue Put On Hold As Karnataka Cabinet Defers Deliberations

Karnataka Leadership Crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar Loyalist Appeals To Congress High Command

18 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit

‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu

After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Deaths, Mental Health Experts Warn Of Rising Online Addiction Among Teens

PM Modi Slams Congress, Praises US Trade Deal As Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha

UPI 2026 Overhaul: New KYC, Transaction Checks, Refund Rules To Reshape Digital Payments

International News

US–Iran Nuclear Talks Set To Begin As Washington Boosts Military Presence In Arabian Sea

‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy

'Pride Of Muslim Women': Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash Over World Hijab Day Post

Eight Killed As Wedding Bus Meets With Accident In Western Nepal

From Khyber To Sindh: Police-Protected Jaish Roadshows Expose Pakistan’s Terror Policy

Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven

'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim

Business News

Budget Shock For Smokers: Cigarettes Get Costlier

RBI MPC February 2026 | Repo Rate Decision At 10 AM

Flights From Rs 1,499? Air India Opens Limited-Time Namaste World Sale Window

Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Declines 500 Points, Nifty Tests 25,650

Washington Post Layoffs Hit India Desk As Delhi Bureau Chief Among 300 Fired

India Services Sector Shows Sustained Momentum in January

Silver Prices Provide Some Relief And Fall (Feb 5), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Sports News

Bangladesh Breaks Silence On PM Shehbaz Sharif's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott

'They Are Our Brothers': What Pakistan Captain Said On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Removal

'You Should See State Of The Ball': Ben Stokes Finds Humor Despite Graphic Facial Injuries

'Not A Beauty Contest': George Russell’s Blunt Warning For Aston Martin’s New Design

Mustafizur Rahman Takes Big Pay Cut After IPL Exit, Joins Lahore Qalandars

Ex-ICC Chief Speaks Out On BCCI-PCB Standoff, Points To 'No Handshake' Policy

'Beyond Our Control': PCB's Key Defence In IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Esha Singh Powers India To Two Golds At Asian Shooting Championship, Samrat Wins Bronze

Keep The Glory, Not Gold: Why Original ICC Trophy Never Leaves Dubai

