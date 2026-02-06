Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 6
National News
- February Warm-Up Begins In Delhi-NCR, Fog Lingers As Pollution Levels Spike
- ‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
- Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
- ‘Truly Shameful’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Niece Slams Mumbai University For Disinviting Actor
- SIR Issue Put On Hold As Karnataka Cabinet Defers Deliberations
- Karnataka Leadership Crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar Loyalist Appeals To Congress High Command
- 18 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit
- ‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
- After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Deaths, Mental Health Experts Warn Of Rising Online Addiction Among Teens
- PM Modi Slams Congress, Praises US Trade Deal As Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha
- UPI 2026 Overhaul: New KYC, Transaction Checks, Refund Rules To Reshape Digital Payments
International News
- US–Iran Nuclear Talks Set To Begin As Washington Boosts Military Presence In Arabian Sea
- ‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
- 'Pride Of Muslim Women': Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash Over World Hijab Day Post
- Eight Killed As Wedding Bus Meets With Accident In Western Nepal
- From Khyber To Sindh: Police-Protected Jaish Roadshows Expose Pakistan’s Terror Policy
- Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven
- 'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
Business News
- Budget Shock For Smokers: Cigarettes Get Costlier
- RBI MPC February 2026 | Repo Rate Decision At 10 AM
- Flights From Rs 1,499? Air India Opens Limited-Time Namaste World Sale Window
- Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Declines 500 Points, Nifty Tests 25,650
- Washington Post Layoffs Hit India Desk As Delhi Bureau Chief Among 300 Fired
- India Services Sector Shows Sustained Momentum in January
- Silver Prices Provide Some Relief And Fall (Feb 5), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Sports News
- Bangladesh Breaks Silence On PM Shehbaz Sharif's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott
- 'They Are Our Brothers': What Pakistan Captain Said On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Removal
- 'You Should See State Of The Ball': Ben Stokes Finds Humor Despite Graphic Facial Injuries
- 'Not A Beauty Contest': George Russell’s Blunt Warning For Aston Martin’s New Design
- Mustafizur Rahman Takes Big Pay Cut After IPL Exit, Joins Lahore Qalandars
- Ex-ICC Chief Speaks Out On BCCI-PCB Standoff, Points To 'No Handshake' Policy
- 'Beyond Our Control': PCB's Key Defence In IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
- Esha Singh Powers India To Two Golds At Asian Shooting Championship, Samrat Wins Bronze
- Keep The Glory, Not Gold: Why Original ICC Trophy Never Leaves Dubai
