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HomeEducationKVS Admission 2026-27 Registration Begins Today At kvsangathan.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

KVS Admission 2026-27 Registration Begins Today At kvsangathan.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

KVS Admission 2026-27 registration begins; apply by 2 April. Selection via lottery, no exam for Class 1.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

KVS Admission Registration 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin the online registration process for Balvatika admissions for the 2026–27 academic session on March 20. As per the official admission notice, parents and guardians need to complete the registration through the online portal at admission.kvs.gov.in. 

The last date to apply for KVS Admission 2026 is April 2, 2026. Soon after the registration process ends, the authorities will publish provisional lists of selected and waitlisted candidates. 

Admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas for Class 1 are conducted through a lottery system, and there is no written test or interview. After the lottery process is completed and the results are announced, selected candidates must submit the required documents to their respective schools and pay the admission fee to secure their seat. 

KVS Admission 2026: Schedule 

As per the schedule provided, the 1st provisional list for Balvatika 1, 2 (as applicable) & 3 will be released on April 8, 2026, and for class 1, for class 1 the list will be issued on March 9, 2026. In the States of Assam, Kerela and Puducherry, the list will be issued on April 10, 2026, for class 1 & Balvatika, both due to Polling Day for General Elections in these States.  

KVS Admission 2026-27: How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration” option. 

Step 3: Fill in the required details of the child and parents, or guardians. 

Step 4: A registration number or login code will be generated. 

Step 5: Use these details to log in to your account. 

Step 6: Choose up to three preferred Kendriya Vidyalayas. 

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents as instructed. 

Step 8: Review the information and submit the application form. 

Step 9: Download and print a copy of the submitted form and confirmation page for future reference. 

Direct Link to Apply - KVS Admission 2026-27

Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika Admissions 2026-27: Eligibility 

To be eligible, a child should be at least 6 years old by 31 March of the relevant academic year and must not be older than 8 years on that date. Children born on 1 April are also considered eligible. Additionally, children with special needs (CWSN) may be given an age relaxation of up to two years. 

KVS Admission 2026-27: Reservation Policy 

  • Each Class 1 section has a total of 40 seats, allocated as per the reservation policy. 
  • 25 per cent (10 seats) are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) category. 
  • 15 per cent (6 seats) are set aside for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. 
  • 7.5 per cent (3 seats) are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. 
  • 27 per cent (11 seats) are allocated to OBC Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) students. 
  • Children with Special Needs (CwSN) are given a 3 per cent reservation of the total seats. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News KVS Admission 2026 KVS Admission 2026-27 Registration KVS Balvatika Admissions 2026
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