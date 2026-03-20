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HomeNewsWorld'Can Anyone Tell Trump What To Do?': Netanyahu Denies Dragging US Into War, Claims Iran Can't Enrich Uranium

'Can Anyone Tell Trump What To Do?': Netanyahu Denies Dragging US Into War, Claims Iran Can't Enrich Uranium

Describing Iran as "weaker than ever", Netanyahu said Israel has emerged as a dominant force in the region. He also rejected speculation about his own death.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday asserted that Iran no longer possesses the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles, as the joint military campaign with the United States entered its third week.

Addressing a press conference, Netanyahu said, "(Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei ordered the renewal of missile and nuclear programmes and to bury them deep underground. We are acting not only to destroy the remaining missiles, a few remain, but to destroy the industries that enable the production of these programmes."

"Now, after 20 days, I can announce to you that Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has no ability to produce ballistic missiles," he said in Hebrew during his opening remarks.

The remarks follow the reported killing of Ali Khamenei in a large-scale strike carried out by Israeli and US forces on February 28.

However, Netanyahu did not provide evidence for his claim that Iran no longer had the capacity to enrich uranium.

Iran 'Weaker Than Ever', Says Netanyahu

Describing Iran as "weaker than ever", Netanyahu said Israel has emerged as a dominant force in the region, adding that it is “a regional power, and some would say a world power”.

However, he did not provide a specific timeline for the ongoing offensive but said the operation would continue "for as long as necessary”.

Netanyahu Dismisses Death Claims, Defends US Role In Iran War

Speaking to foreign media in English, Netanyahu also rejected speculation about his own death. "I want to say I am alive and you are witnesses to that," he said.

"Now that I have debunked this fake news, I want to give you an update: The operation is designed to remove the existential threats from the Iranian regime that has declared war against the US, Israel, and the people in Iran and shouts death to America, death to Israel, and brings death to its people," he said.

He then went on to respond to claims that Israel influenced Washington’s involvement in the conflict, and asked, "Does anyone really think that someone can tell (US President Donald) Trump what to do?

"Come on. Trump always makes his decisions based on what he thinks is good for America, and if I may add, also what is good for future generations," he said.

Iran’s nuclear programme had been at the centre of mediated negotiations that eventually broke down, leading to the United States and Israel launching coordinated airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

In response, Iran carried out retaliatory missile attacks against Israel and across parts of the Gulf region, escalating the conflict into a broader regional confrontation.

Tehran also moved to restrict maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor, disrupting tanker movement and raising concerns over oil supply and shipping security.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prime Minister Netanyahu's assertion regarding Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities?

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that Iran no longer has the ability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles after 20 days of joint military operations with the US.

What is the current status of the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran?

The joint military campaign with the United States has entered its third week. The operation is designed to remove existential threats from the Iranian regime and will continue for as long as necessary.

What impact has the conflict had on maritime traffic?

Iran has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting tanker movement and raising concerns about oil supply and shipping security.

What was Netanyahu's response to claims about his own death?

Netanyahu dismissed speculation about his death, stating he is alive and refuting it as 'fake news'.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu United STates Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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