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HomeEducationKVS Admission 2026-27 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Class 1 Lottery, Key Dates, Eligibility & How to Apply Explained

KVS Admission 2026-27 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Class 1 Lottery, Key Dates, Eligibility & How to Apply Explained

KVS Admission 2026-27 starts March 20. Check Class 1 lottery system, important dates, eligibility, and step-by-step application process.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. According to the notification, online registration for Class 1 and Balvatika (Levels 1 and 3) will begin on 20 March at 10 am and remain open until 2 April 2026. Admissions for Class 1 will be conducted through a lottery system, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. Once the official notice is published on the website, parents will be able to complete the application form online from home. 

Kendriya Vidyalayas attract a high number of applicants every year, and a similar response is expected this time as well. Search trends such as “KVS admission 2026 date” and “KV Class 1 admission process” indicate strong interest among parents awaiting the announcement. 

It is important to note that there are no written tests or interviews for Class 1 admissions. After the release of the first selection list, shortlisted candidates will need to submit the necessary documents at their allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya. Admission will be confirmed only after the required fee is paid by the parent or guardian. 

KVS Admission 2026: Important Dates You Must Track 

Parents should keep a close eye on the official timeline to avoid missing deadlines: 

  • Online registration begins for Class 1 & Balvatika: March 20, 2026 (10:00 AM) 
  • Last date to apply online: April 2, 2026 
  • Offline registration for Class 2 and above (subject to vacancies): April 2 to April 8, 2026 
  • First admission list for Class 1: April 8, 2026 
  • Classes for Class 2 onwards begin: April 1, 2026 
  • Classes for Balvatika and fresh Class 1 admissions: April 20, 2026 

Given the high demand for Kendriya Vidyalayas, timely application submission is crucial. 

Class 1 Admission Through Lottery System: No Exams or Interviews 

One of the key highlights of KVS admissions is the transparent lottery-based selection system for Class 1. The process is fully computerised, ensuring fairness and eliminating manual interference. 

Unlike many private schools, there are no written tests or interviews for Class 1 admissions. Once the first merit list is released, selected candidates must complete document verification and pay the admission fee to confirm their seat. 

For Classes 2 to 9 and Class 11, admissions are granted only if there are vacant seats, making it important for parents to verify availability before applying. 

Reservation Policy and Seat Distribution 

KVS follows a structured reservation system for fresh admissions: 

  • 25% seats reserved under the RTE quota 
  • 15% for Scheduled Castes (SC) 
  • 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes (ST) 
  • 27% for OBC Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) 

This policy ensures inclusive access to quality education across different social categories. 

Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply? 

For Class 1 admission, children must meet the prescribed age criteria, which will be detailed in the official notification. A birth certificate is typically required as proof of age. 

Eligibility rules for higher classes vary, and parents are advised to carefully review the guidelines before submitting applications to avoid rejection. 

Rising Demand & Trends: Why KVS Admissions Are Highly Sought After 

Kendriya Vidyalayas continue to see overwhelming demand every year due to their affordable fees, CBSE curriculum, and strong academic track record. With increasing awareness and digital access, more parents are actively searching for admission updates online. 

This year too, trends indicate a spike in queries related to “KVS admission 2026 last date,” “KV lottery system,” and “KVS eligibility criteria.” Experts suggest applying early and keeping documents ready to avoid last-minute issues. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Admission KVS Admission 2026 KVS Admission 2026-27 KVS Admission Class 1 Lottery KVS Class 1 Lottery 2026
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