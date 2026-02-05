Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam: Last-Minute Preparation Tips to Boost Scores and Confidence

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam: Last-Minute Preparation Tips to Boost Scores and Confidence

CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam preparation tips for final days, including revision strategies, grammar practice, writing skills, and exam trends.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 04:14 PM (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Exam: As the CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exam draws closer, the focus should shift from heavy studying to sharp revision and calm execution. This phase is about polishing what you already know, strengthening weak areas, and walking into the exam hall with confidence. A thoughtful approach in the final days can make a noticeable difference to your overall marks.  

Prioritise Revision Over New Learning 

The last stretch before the exam is not the right time to explore new chapters or reference books. Instead, revise the lessons you have already studied. Go through prose chapters with attention to themes, character development, and the author’s viewpoint. Revisiting key lines and examples will help you frame accurate answers in comprehension and long-answer questions. Creating brief notes or mental summaries for each chapter can also help with quick recall.  

Build Strong Command Over Poetry 

Poetry often challenges students because it requires interpretation rather than memorisation. Focus on understanding the central idea, emotions, and message of each poem. Pay attention to poetic devices, tone, and context. Revising important lines and practising explanations in your own words will help you write clear, well-structured answers. This clarity can fetch full marks in poetry-based questions.  

Polish Grammar and Writing Sections 

Grammar and writing together form a high-scoring area if handled correctly. Revise rules related to Samās, Padbandh, sentence transformation, idioms, and proverbs. Since many grammar questions are linked to textbook lessons, revisiting chapters alongside grammar rules is helpful. For writing tasks, practise formats for letters, paragraphs, notices, and advertisements. Stick to word limits and maintain a logical flow. Simple language, neat presentation, and correct structure matter more than complicated vocabulary.  

Practise with Previous Question Papers 

Solving previous years’ question papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare in the final days. It gives a clear idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme, and commonly repeated topics. Timed practice improves speed and helps you learn how to manage the paper without panic. Reviewing your answers afterwards can highlight areas that still need attention. 

Learning from Recent Exam Trends 

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam in 2025 was largely considered balanced and student friendly. The reading section tested comprehension and analytical ability, rewarding students who focused on key ideas and context. The writing section required good time management, while grammar and creative writing assessed practical language skills rather than rote memorisation. This trend shows that clarity of thought and application-based learning is more important than cramming. 

With consistent revision, regular practice, and a calm mindset, students can approach the Hindi board exam with confidence and perform to their full potential. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class-10 Exam
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Business
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget