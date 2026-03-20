School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

'All Indian Oil & Gas Firms Must Now..'; Indian Govt Issues Strict Orders Amid Gulf Crisis

PM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia

Three Pune-Bound Friends Die After Fortuner Plunges Off Flyover

CBSE Announces Special Assessment Scheme For 2026 Results, After Cancelling Exams In Middle East

Nashik Godman Arrested: 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Held For Rape & Black Magic After 58 Obscene Videos Surface

Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral

BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’

Is Shashi Tharoor The Kerala CM Face? Congress MP Says ‘For Good Reasons’ Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Congress Divided On Iran War? Tharoor, Tewari Back Govt While Rahul Slams Silence

Bird Flu Confirmed In Kerala’s Alappuzha, Nearly 6,000 Birds To Be Culled As Containment Begins

Hyderabad Raid Uncovers Adulterated Paneer Racket, 6 Held; Nearly 3,900 Kg Seized

Kerala Election 2026: BJP Unveils 2nd List; 39 More Candidates Named As Poll Battle Heats Up

22 India-Bound LNG Ships Listed for Evacuation Amid Hormuz Crisis; Navy Steps Up Escort Ops

‘New Bhakra Canal Created’: Bhagwant Mann Lists Punjab Irrigation Overhaul

International News

'Can Anyone Tell Trump What To Do?': Netanyahu Denies Dragging US Into War, Claims Iran Can't Enrich Uranium

$200 Billion War Chest? US Seeks Massive Funds As Iran Conflict Explodes

US Weighs U-Turn On Iran Oil Sanctions, May Free Stranded Tankers To Boost Supply

'Don't Strike Iran Gas Fields': Trump Says He Warned Netanyahu After South Pars Attack Intensifies War

Iran War Justification Under Fire As US Officials Contradict Each Other

US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond On 50 Countries

Unidentified Drones Sighted Over US Army Base Housing Top Officials Rubio, Hegseth: Report

After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu ‌Targeted In Aerial Attack

'Who Knows Better About Surprise?': Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke During Meet Leaves Japan PM Visibly Uneasy

Netanyahu Gains Ground While Trump Battles Market Chaos Amid Iran War

US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?

Tel Aviv Blasts, Gulf Refineries Ablaze As War Enters Day 20

War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets

Pentagon Seeks USD 200 Billion From Congress To Fund Military Operations Against Iran

Japan PM Takaichi Meets Trump As US Seeks Support On Iran War, Hormuz Security

Business News

Who Is Atanu Chakraborty? IAS Officer Whose HDFC Resignation Wiped Over ₹61,000 Crore In Market Value

Stock Markets Crash Amid Oil Concerns, Sensex Fell Over 2,200 Points, Nifty Tests 23K

After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu ‌Targeted In Aerial Attack

EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry

Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity

Crude Oil Spikes After Israel-Iran Strikes On Energy Infrastructure: What It Means For India

Long Weekend Alert! Banks Shut Across Many Cities From March 19 To 22, Check Details

Fed Holds Interest Rates Amid Iran War Oil Shock; Signals Rate Cuts But No Timeline

Sensex, Oil Prices And Global Wars: Decoding The Link Impacting India’s Economy

US Debt Nears $40 Trillion: Iran War Costs Add Pressure On World’s Largest Economy

Sports News

Dukes Ball Shortage Hits ECB As Iran War Triples Freight Costs

Gautam Gambhir Seeks ₹2.5 Cr In Damages Over Deepfake Controversy

Ajit Agarkar Makes 'Unique' Demand To BCCI Ahead Of IPL 2026

Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Close To Record-Breaking Moment In IPL 2026; RCB To Enter History Books

Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Marathi New Year With Heartfelt Message

Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts

BCCI's Latest Move Costs Jasprit Bumrah Rs 2 Crore

Hardik Pandya 's Costly Gift: Supercar For Mahika Sharma - Price Stuns Fans

Dinesh Karthik Becomes Father Again, Blessed With Baby Girl

Unfit Yet Played T20 WC? Questions Surround Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

IPL's Highest Wicket-Taker Quits Alcohol To 'Give 150%' In IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Season Opener Due To Injury

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI