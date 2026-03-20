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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 20, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- 'All Indian Oil & Gas Firms Must Now..'; Indian Govt Issues Strict Orders Amid Gulf Crisis
- PM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia
- Three Pune-Bound Friends Die After Fortuner Plunges Off Flyover
- CBSE Announces Special Assessment Scheme For 2026 Results, After Cancelling Exams In Middle East
- Nashik Godman Arrested: 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Held For Rape & Black Magic After 58 Obscene Videos Surface
- Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral
- BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin
- Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
- Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’
- Is Shashi Tharoor The Kerala CM Face? Congress MP Says ‘For Good Reasons’ Ahead Of 2026 Polls
- Congress Divided On Iran War? Tharoor, Tewari Back Govt While Rahul Slams Silence
- Bird Flu Confirmed In Kerala’s Alappuzha, Nearly 6,000 Birds To Be Culled As Containment Begins
- Hyderabad Raid Uncovers Adulterated Paneer Racket, 6 Held; Nearly 3,900 Kg Seized
- Kerala Election 2026: BJP Unveils 2nd List; 39 More Candidates Named As Poll Battle Heats Up
- 22 India-Bound LNG Ships Listed for Evacuation Amid Hormuz Crisis; Navy Steps Up Escort Ops
- ‘New Bhakra Canal Created’: Bhagwant Mann Lists Punjab Irrigation Overhaul
International News
- 'Can Anyone Tell Trump What To Do?': Netanyahu Denies Dragging US Into War, Claims Iran Can't Enrich Uranium
- $200 Billion War Chest? US Seeks Massive Funds As Iran Conflict Explodes
- US Weighs U-Turn On Iran Oil Sanctions, May Free Stranded Tankers To Boost Supply
- 'Don't Strike Iran Gas Fields': Trump Says He Warned Netanyahu After South Pars Attack Intensifies War
- Iran War Justification Under Fire As US Officials Contradict Each Other
- US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond On 50 Countries
- Unidentified Drones Sighted Over US Army Base Housing Top Officials Rubio, Hegseth: Report
- After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu Targeted In Aerial Attack
- 'Who Knows Better About Surprise?': Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke During Meet Leaves Japan PM Visibly Uneasy
- Netanyahu Gains Ground While Trump Battles Market Chaos Amid Iran War
- US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?
- Tel Aviv Blasts, Gulf Refineries Ablaze As War Enters Day 20
- War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets
- Pentagon Seeks USD 200 Billion From Congress To Fund Military Operations Against Iran
- Japan PM Takaichi Meets Trump As US Seeks Support On Iran War, Hormuz Security
Business News
- Who Is Atanu Chakraborty? IAS Officer Whose HDFC Resignation Wiped Over ₹61,000 Crore In Market Value
- Stock Markets Crash Amid Oil Concerns, Sensex Fell Over 2,200 Points, Nifty Tests 23K
- After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu Targeted In Aerial Attack
- EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry
- Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity
- Crude Oil Spikes After Israel-Iran Strikes On Energy Infrastructure: What It Means For India
- Long Weekend Alert! Banks Shut Across Many Cities From March 19 To 22, Check Details
- Fed Holds Interest Rates Amid Iran War Oil Shock; Signals Rate Cuts But No Timeline
- Sensex, Oil Prices And Global Wars: Decoding The Link Impacting India’s Economy
- US Debt Nears $40 Trillion: Iran War Costs Add Pressure On World’s Largest Economy
Sports News
- Dukes Ball Shortage Hits ECB As Iran War Triples Freight Costs
- Gautam Gambhir Seeks ₹2.5 Cr In Damages Over Deepfake Controversy
- Ajit Agarkar Makes 'Unique' Demand To BCCI Ahead Of IPL 2026
- Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral
- Virat Kohli Close To Record-Breaking Moment In IPL 2026; RCB To Enter History Books
- Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Marathi New Year With Heartfelt Message
- Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts
- BCCI's Latest Move Costs Jasprit Bumrah Rs 2 Crore
- Hardik Pandya's Costly Gift: Supercar For Mahika Sharma - Price Stuns Fans
- Dinesh Karthik Becomes Father Again, Blessed With Baby Girl
- Unfit Yet Played T20 WC? Questions Surround Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman
- IPL's Highest Wicket-Taker Quits Alcohol To 'Give 150%' In IPL 2026
- Ishan Kishan To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Season Opener Due To Injury
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