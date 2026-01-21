NGT Kolkata Bench First to Establish Dedicated Children’s Play Area

Kolkata: The Eastern Zonal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday inaugurated a dedicated child play area within its premises, becoming the first among all NGT benches in the country to provide such a facility.

The facility was inaugurated by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of expert member Ishwar Singh and other senior officials, a statement said.

According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at promoting employee welfare and inclusive workplace practices.

The play area is designed for children aged between 3 and 10 years, providing them with a safe, hygienic, and child-friendly environment equipped with educational and recreational materials.

The project aligns with the 'Palna' scheme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and complies with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. It also follows directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding childcare facilities for working women, the statement added.

