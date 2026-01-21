Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNGT Kolkata Bench First to Establish Dedicated Children’s Play Area

NGT Kolkata Bench First to Establish Dedicated Children’s Play Area

NGT Kolkata opens first childcare play area for staff, promoting inclusive workplace welfare and support for working mothers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

Kolkata: The Eastern Zonal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday inaugurated a dedicated child play area within its premises, becoming the first among all NGT benches in the country to provide such a facility.

The facility was inaugurated by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of expert member Ishwar Singh and other senior officials, a statement said.

According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at promoting employee welfare and inclusive workplace practices.

The play area is designed for children aged between 3 and 10 years, providing them with a safe, hygienic, and child-friendly environment equipped with educational and recreational materials.

The project aligns with the 'Palna' scheme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and complies with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. It also follows directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding childcare facilities for working women, the statement added.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NGT Kolkata
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget