UP Board Result 2026: Copy Evaluation Set To Begin Soon, Class 10 & 12 Results Likely In April

UP Board Result 2026: Nearly 50 lakh students who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations may not have to wait long for their results this year. According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already started preparations for evaluating answer sheets soon after the completion of the board examinations.

The board aims to complete the evaluation process at the earliest so that students can receive their results without long delays. By accelerating the checking process, authorities are hoping to release the results earlier than usual.

249 Evaluation Centres Set Up Across the State

To carry out the large-scale evaluation work, the board has established 249 evaluation centres across different districts in Uttar Pradesh. At these centres, more than 3 crore answer sheets from both High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations will be assessed.

Given the massive number of answer booklets, a large workforce of teachers has been deployed for the task. Media reports suggest that around 1.5 lakh teachers are likely to participate in the evaluation process to ensure that the checking work is completed within the scheduled timeframe.

The authorities believe that involving such a large number of evaluators will help speed up the process and reduce the waiting period for students eagerly awaiting their results.

Copy Checking May Start From March 18

Reports indicate that the evaluation of answer sheets could begin from March 18, 2026. Preparations at the administrative level have already been completed in most districts, and necessary arrangements are being made at evaluation centres to ensure the process runs smoothly.

The board is targeting to finish the majority of the answer sheet evaluation by the end of March. To ensure transparency and maintain fairness, strict monitoring measures are being implemented.

At the evaluation centres, CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the entire process. Continuous surveillance will help authorities keep track of the evaluation work and prevent any irregularities. In addition, security arrangements at the centres will be strengthened.

Strict Rules Introduced At Evaluation Centres

To maintain discipline and ensure a fair evaluation process, several guidelines have been introduced for teachers and staff working at the centres. During the evaluation period, the main gates of the centres will remain closed, and entry of outsiders will not be permitted.

Teachers participating in the evaluation process will also have to leave their mobile phones and electronic devices outside the evaluation rooms. These measures are aimed at maintaining transparency, security and fairness in the checking of answer sheets.

UP Board Results May Be Declared In April

Looking at previous years’ trends, the board generally declares results 10 to 15 days after the evaluation process is completed. If the checking of answer sheets begins on March 18 and finishes by the end of the month as expected, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results could be announced in the second or third week of April 2026.

Students across the state are now waiting for the evaluation process to begin, as it will determine when the final results are officially released.

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