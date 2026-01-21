UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out On upessc.up.gov.in, Here's How To Check

UP TET Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the official examination schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. Candidates appearing for these exams can download the official exam calendar from the Commission’s website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Along with UPTET 2026, the Commission has also announced the schedule for other recruitment exams, including Assistant Professor, PGT, and TGT posts.

Candidates should note that the UPTET 2026 application process will be conducted online only. The Commission will release details regarding the application and selection procedures through the official notification. The UPTET 2026 application window is expected to open in April.





UPESSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPPSC) has published a new examination calendar for the first half of 2026. As per the schedule, the Assistant Professor (Advertisement No. 51) exam will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2026, the Lecturer (PGT) (Advertisement No. 02/2022) exam on May 9 and 10, 2026, the Assistant Teacher (TGT) (Advertisement No. 01/2022) exam on 3 and 4 June 2026, and the UPTET Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. Candidates can access the exam calendar and official notifications on the Commission’s website.

UPESSC Exam 2026: Important Information

The Assistant Professor (Advertisement No. 51) examination that took placeon April 16 and 17, 2025 had its results declared on September 4, 2025. However, due to a decision taken by the competent authority, the examination was later cancelled. The Commission has now confirmed that the examination will be conducted again as per the revised schedule. This time, the process will be carried out with strict security arrangements and with complete transparency and integrity. Candidates will be informed separately, and within a reasonable time, about important details such as the allocation of examination centres, timing of examination shifts, and issuance of admit cards. Information related to the B.Ed. subject under the Assistant Professor (Advertisement No. 51) recruitmentwill be provided separately. Updatesregarding the application process and examination schedule for this specific subject will be published on the Commission’s official website, allowing candidates to access complete and accurate details directly from the source. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will be conducted according to the schedule mentioned in the revised examination calendar. The Commission will release a separate advertisement to notify candidates about the start of the application process. Further informationregardingthe examination, including detailed guidelines and eligibility instructions, will also be made available along with the notification.

