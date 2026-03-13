Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationMaharashtra Warns Colleges Of Action For Denying Girls Admission Under Fee Waiver Scheme

Maharashtra Warns Colleges Of Action For Denying Girls Admission Under Fee Waiver Scheme

Maharashtra warns colleges against denying admission to girls under the fee waiver scheme; affiliation may be cancelled.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take action against colleges that deny admission to girl students under the tuition fee waiver scheme, said minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday, warning that affiliation of such institutes could be cancelled.

Replying to a discussion during Question Hour in the legislative assembly, the higher and technical education minister said the decision taken two years ago to waive tuition fees for girls pursuing professional courses was a “revolutionary step” aimed at boosting women’s participation in higher education.

The minister said the scheme has already resulted in a sharp increase in enrollment of girl students in colleges. “The number of girl students has increased from 85,068 in the 2023-24 academic year to 1,15,800, registering a rise of about 41 per cent,” he said.

Patil said that some colleges were asking students to first pay the fees and then claim reimbursement after the government releases scholarship funds. He said the government has made it mandatory to appoint a nodal officer in every college to ensure proper implementation of the fee waiver scheme.

“If any college refuses admission to eligible girl students on the grounds of fees, we will not hesitate to initiate action, including cancellation of affiliation,” the minister said.

Patil also said the government is working to simplify the scholarship application process and reduce documentation requirements on the MahaDBT portal.

The number of documents required for scholarship applications has been reduced from 17 to eight, while efforts are underway to further streamline verification procedures, he said.

He added that the state government is prioritising the timely disbursal of scholarships and reimbursements to colleges.

“Scholarships will be treated with priority, similar to salary payments, so that students do not face difficulties,” Patil said.

The minister said that students who do not get hostel accommodation are eligible for a monthly allowance of up to Rs 6,000 to support their stay.

Patil also informed the House that the government is considering expansion of the “earn and learn” initiative under which students can work in college libraries, laboratories or campus activities and receive a stipend of around Rs 2,000 per month.

He said the government is also setting up around 40 facilitation centres across the state to help students fill scholarship applications and resolve issues related to the process.

The minister urged legislators to inform the government about institutions violating the scheme so that immediate action can be taken.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 13 Mar 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MAHARASHTRA NEWS Fee Waiver Scheme Maharashtra Colleges Denying Girls Admission Under Fee Waiver Scheme
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Maharashtra Warns Colleges Of Action For Denying Girls Admission Under Fee Waiver Scheme
Maharashtra Warns Colleges Of Action For Denying Girls Admission Under Fee Waiver Scheme
Education
UP Board Result 2026: Copy Evaluation Set To Begin Soon, Class 10 & 12 Results Likely In April
UP Board Result 2026: Copy Evaluation Set To Begin Soon, Class 10 & 12 Results Likely In April
Education
CUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
CUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
Education
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Out At ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Out At ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Advertisement

Videos

Alvida Jumma: Shia Community Prays for Peace Amid Iran Tensions in Delhi & Jaipur
Tehran Kurdish March: Global Kurdish Day Observed Amid US Drone Strikes on Iran
Ramadan Peace Report: Jumma Prayers Across India Seek Calm Amid Middle East Conflict
UP Politics Alert: Controversy Erupts Over CO Kuldeep Kumar’s Statement in Sambhal
Political Debate: Controversial Police Statement Sparks Clash Between SP & BJP Spo
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget