UP Police SI Recruitment Exam On March 14 And 15; Over 15 Lakh Candidates To Appear

UP Police SI Recruitment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the written examination for Sub Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts on March 14 and March 15 across the state. The examination will take place at 1,090 centres spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure that the examination is organised smoothly and securely. The recruitment drive falls under Direct Recruitment-2025, for which the board had invited applications for 4,543 vacancies in the police department.

According to official figures, a total of 15,75,760 candidates have applied for these posts. Among them, 11,66,386 are male candidates, while 4,09,374 are female candidates.

Exam To Be Held in Two Shifts

The written examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days. The morning shift will run from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the afternoon shift will be held from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

For the conduct of the examination, authorities have selected several quality institutions as examination centres. These include Government Secondary Schools, Government Degree Colleges, universities run by state and central governments, polytechnics, and Government Engineering Colleges.

Special arrangements have also been made for female candidates. To ensure their convenience, examination centres have been allotted within their respective divisions.

Strict Monitoring and Anti-Cheating Measures

The recruitment board has introduced strict monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the examination remains fair and transparent. A three-tier control and command centre system has been established at the examination centre level, district level and board level to monitor activities through CCTV surveillance.

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board and the Special Task Force (STF) will keep close watch during the examination to prevent malpractice. Authorities have warned that anyone involved in unfair activities will face strict legal action.

The board has also advised candidates to stay alert and avoid falling into traps involving brokers, job rackets, or impersonation attempts.

Entry Rules and Required Documents

Candidates have been instructed to reach the examination centre well before time to avoid inconvenience. Entry gates will close 30 minutes before the start of the examination, and no candidate will be allowed to enter once the gates are closed.

Applicants are required to arrive two hours before the exam with their admit card and valid identity proof, such as Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence or Passport, along with a blue or black ballpoint pen.

Candidates whose applications were not registered using Aadhaar or whose Aadhaar details did not match during the application process must report two and a half hours before the examination to complete the verification process.

Prohibited Items Inside Examination Centres

To maintain discipline and prevent cheating, several items are strictly banned inside the examination hall. These include study materials, paper, geometry boxes, calculators, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pen drives, wallets, handbags, food items, and other accessories.

Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken if any candidate is found carrying prohibited items during the examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has extended its best wishes to all candidates appearing for the written examination.

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