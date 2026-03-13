Telangana SSC Exams 2026: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations 2026 are set to begin on March 14, with the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana making final preparations ahead of the tests. To assist students in understanding the exam format better, the board has released sample Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

The initiative is aimed at helping students become familiar with how answers should be marked during the examination. The TS Class 10 board exams will continue until April 16, 2026, and will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

Exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects. However, the First Language (Composite Course) and Science papers will follow a slightly different schedule.

According to official information, around 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the examinations this year. The tests will take place at 2,676 examination centres across the state.

OMR Sheet Samples Released For Practice

The sample OMR sheets released by the board are designed to help students practise marking answers correctly before the actual exam. These sheets resemble the ones that will be used during the examination.

An OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet is a special answer sheet used for questions with multiple-choice answers. It contains bubbles or circles corresponding to each option. Once the exam is over, these sheets are scanned by computer systems, which allow for faster and more accurate evaluation.

By practising with these sample sheets, students can avoid common mistakes during the exam and become comfortable with the marking method.

Guidelines On How To Fill The OMR Sheet

Students must follow certain instructions while filling out the OMR sheet during the examination. Answers should be marked by completely darkening the bubble of the correct option using a blue or black ballpoint pen.

Candidates should avoid placing ticks, crosses, or partially filled marks in the bubbles. In addition, details such as roll number, subject code, and booklet code must be written in the designated boxes, and the corresponding bubbles should be filled carefully.

Students are also advised not to make unnecessary marks, scratch the sheet, or fold it. Since OMR sheets are read by scanning machines, any damage or extra markings may lead to errors during evaluation.

Hall Tickets Already Issued To Students

The hall tickets for the Telangana SSC exams were released earlier on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. The board has also dispatched the admit cards to schools through Speed Post.

Students can also access their hall tickets via WhatsApp. To download it, candidates need to send a "Hi" message to 8096958096 and then type "SSC Hall Ticket March-2026".

Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without it. The admit card contains key information including the student’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam schedule, timings and exam-day instructions.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI