New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the states for the NEET (UG) re-examination.

The medical-entrance examination held on May 3 was cancelled amidst allegations of irregularities, leaving lakhs of aspirants in despair.

Chairing a meeting that was also attended by top officials of various government departments, Mohan reviewed the preparations, with a special focus on "student convenience, security arrangements and the integrity of the examination process", according to an official statement.

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The re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

The home secretary directed that security protocols should strictly be adhered to and that the exam should be conducted in a flawless manner.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Railway Board, secretaries of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education and Department of Posts, directors general of the CRPF, CISF, BCAS and NTA, and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

"States/UTs were requested to facilitate smooth travel of students. Chairman, Railway Board assured full cooperation," it added.

The NEET (UG) 2026 for undergraduate medical seats was conducted across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres on May 3.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the test was held, resulting in its cancellation. The inputs were escalated to central agencies the following morning for "independent verification and necessary action".

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested paper setters, translators and middlemen, who had passed on examination material to aspirants for a hefty sum.

In 2024, the NEET paper was allegedly leaked in Jharkhand and Bihar.

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