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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Shortly, Know Where and How to Check Scorecards Online

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Shortly, Know Where and How to Check Scorecards Online

CBSE is set to announce Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Students can check scorecards online using roll number and login details.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly for students who appeared in the improvement examinations conducted from May 15 to May 21. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

Students who took the examinations should keep their roll numbers and other required login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results. In addition to the official websites, CBSE will also make the results available through alternative platforms such as DigiLocker, UMANG, and SMS services. 

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials in the designated fields. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference. 

Step 6: Students are also advised to keep a printed copy for admission-related purposes. 

NOTE: The online scorecard will provide details of marks obtained and overall performance in the improvement examination. 

Performance in the Main CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 

The CBSE had earlier declared the Class 10 Board Result 2026 for the first phase of examinations. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent, reflecting a slight improvement over the previous year's pass rate of 93.66 per cent. 

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examination. According to official data, the pass percentage among girls stood at 94.99 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.69 per cent. 

The board also reported significant participation in the examination process. A total of 24,83,479 students registered for the Class 10 board examinations, while 24,71,777 candidates appeared for the tests. 

ALSO READ: Telegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns

What Happens After the Result Is Announced? 

Following the declaration of the second board examination results, students can use the online scorecard as a provisional marksheet for immediate academic requirements. This digital document can be used for admission procedures, counselling processes, and other verification purposes until the original documents are issued. 

The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later through respective schools. Students are advised to download their results as soon as they are released and save multiple copies for future use. 

With the result announcement expected soon, candidates should regularly monitor the official CBSE websites and keep their login credentials readily available to ensure a smooth result-checking experience. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026
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