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English NewsEducationSchool Assembly News Headlines Today July 29, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today July 29, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, July 29, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 06:00 AM (IST)

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. 

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena. 

National News   

  • Amit Shah Meets Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare; Fresh Buzz Over Sharad Pawar NCP's Possible NDA Entry 
  • Split In Cockroach Janta Party? Mohammad Junaid Breaks Silence On Viral Rift Claims 
  • Kerala Hindutva Ideologue Says He Would Have 'Shot CJP Protesters'; RSS Distances Itself 
  • Centre Unhappy With Meta's Explanation Over PM Modi Facebook Post Removal, Says Issue 'Not Closed' 
  • NEET Protest Cases: Assam, Bihar Announce FIR Withdrawals After CJP Warning 
  • Delhi Protest Violence: 989 Protesters Had Criminal Records, 101 With Murder Charges 
  • Delhi Protest: RAF Issued Pellet Guns To Personnel On July 20, Withdrew Them After Controversy 
  • ‘Police Used Excessive Force Or...: SC Seeks Probe, Accountability For Police Action At CJP Protest 
  • Varanasi School Horror: Teacher Accused Of Branding 5-Year-Old Boy After He Wet Himself 
  • NEET Protest: RAF Fired 55 Shells, 15 Electrical Rounds, 2 Plastic Pellets During July 20 March, Record Shows 
  • Meta Says PM Modi's Video 'Removed In Error' From Facebook; Centre Summons Global Head 
  • Woman Found Dead Near Canal In Greater Noida; Husband Claims Accident, Brother Alleges Murder 
  • Seven CRPF Personnel, J&K Cop Injured After Bunker Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Shopian 
  • Meta Restricts PM Modi's Video During CJP Protests Over 'Legal Request', Restores It Later 
  • Parliament Deadlock Likely To End As LS To Hold Key Debate On Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today 
  • Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide At Maharashtra's Kelghar Ghat; Vehicles Stranded On Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road 
  • Transgender Makeup Artist Booked Over Remarks Against PM Modi After Apology 
  • NEET Protest: Supreme Court Orders Release of Under-18 Students Without Criminal Records 
  • 'Let House Function': LS Speaker Urges Oppn To Allow Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Protests 
  • 39 Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Injured After Bus Skids Off Road In J&K's Ganderbal 

International News  

  • 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Triggers Emergency 
  •  Alerts US Consulate In Toronto Targeted In Fresh Shooting; Second Attack In Four 
  •  Months Only 1 In 3 Americans Support Iran War; Majority Say Trump Hasn't 
  •  Explained Goals: Report US Consulate In Toronto Targeted In Fresh Shooting; 
  •  Second Attack In Four Months 'How To Kill Melania Trump': Report Claims Chilling 
  •  Iranian Propaganda Video Targets First Lady, Barron 'Horrified He's Still Here': UK 
  •  MP Behind Nirav Modi's Extradition Order Says India Is 'Hugely Angry' TrumpSignals 
  •  Hope For Iran Deal As Drone Attacks Test Fragile Ceasefire 'Allah CommandedMe': 
  •  Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 3 Women On Paris Street. Video 

Business News   

  • Dalal Street On Edge, GIFT Nifty In Red, Sensex Tests 76,800, And Kospi Crashes 8% 
  • PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's Return To India Still Pending As UK's Priti Patel Slams Extradition Delay 
  • Pepsi, Red Bull Oppose FSSAI's 'Energy Drink' Order: Here's Why India Isn't Backing Down 
  • Centre Goes All Out To Promote E20 Fuel As Social Media Backlash Intensifies: Report 
  • New Toyota Hilux Launch Today: Price, Features, Engine, What To Expect 
  • How To Make Your Savings Work Harder In The Current Interest Rate Cycle 
  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Slides Below $700 Billion; SpaceX Stock Down Nearly 50% Since June 
  • Only 3 Multi Cap Mutual Funds Delivered Positive Returns Every Year Since 2022; Check The List 

Sports News   

  • U19 World Cup Final Hero Denied Bail In Match-Fixing Case 
  • Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?' 
  • BCCI Announces India Test Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 
  • IND vs SL: List Of Key Ins And Outs From India's Test Squad Announcement 
  • Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series 
  • Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament 
  • 5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan 
  • Pakistan Spinner Hits Back At Batters Over Bowling Action Criticism 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 06:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Top News Headlines School Assembly News Headlines July 2029 News Headlines
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