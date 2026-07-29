School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Amit Shah Meets Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare; Fresh Buzz Over Sharad Pawar NCP's Possible NDA Entry

Split In Cockroach Janta Party? Mohammad Junaid Breaks Silence On Viral Rift Claims

Kerala Hindutva Ideologue Says He Would Have 'Shot CJP Protesters'; RSS Distances Itself

Centre Unhappy With Meta's Explanation Over PM Modi Facebook Post Removal, Says Issue 'Not Closed'

NEET Protest Cases: Assam, Bihar Announce FIR Withdrawals After CJP Warning

Delhi Protest Violence: 989 Protesters Had Criminal Records, 101 With Murder Charges

Delhi Protest: RAF Issued Pellet Guns To Personnel On July 20, Withdrew Them After Controversy

‘Police Used Excessive Force Or...: SC Seeks Probe, Accountability For Police Action At CJP Protest

Varanasi School Horror: Teacher Accused Of Branding 5-Year-Old Boy After He Wet Himself

NEET Protest: RAF Fired 55 Shells, 15 Electrical Rounds, 2 Plastic Pellets During July 20 March, Record Shows

Meta Says PM Modi's Video 'Removed In Error' From Facebook; Centre Summons Global Head

Woman Found Dead Near Canal In Greater Noida; Husband Claims Accident, Brother Alleges Murder

Seven CRPF Personnel, J&K Cop Injured After Bunker Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Shopian

Meta Restricts PM Modi's Video During CJP Protests Over 'Legal Request', Restores It Later

Parliament Deadlock Likely To End As LS To Hold Key Debate On Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today

Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide At Maharashtra's Kelghar Ghat; Vehicles Stranded On Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road

Transgender Makeup Artist Booked Over Remarks Against PM Modi After Apology

NEET Protest: Supreme Court Orders Release of Under-18 Students Without Criminal Records

'Let House Function': LS Speaker Urges Oppn To Allow Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Protests

39 Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Injured After Bus Skids Off Road In J&K's Ganderbal

International News

7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Triggers Emergency

Alerts US Consulate In Toronto Targeted In Fresh Shooting; Second Attack In Four

Months Only 1 In 3 Americans Support Iran War; Majority Say Trump Hasn't

Explained Goals: Report US Consulate In Toronto Targeted In Fresh Shooting;

Second Attack In Four Months 'How To Kill Melania Trump': Report Claims Chilling

Iranian Propaganda Video Targets First Lady, Barron 'Horrified He's Still Here': UK

MP Behind Nirav Modi's Extradition Order Says India Is 'Hugely Angry' TrumpSignals

Hope For Iran Deal As Drone Attacks Test Fragile Ceasefire 'Allah CommandedMe':

Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 3 Women On Paris Street. Video

Business News

Dalal Street On Edge, GIFT Nifty In Red, Sensex Tests 76,800, And Kospi Crashes 8%

PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's Return To India Still Pending As UK's Priti Patel Slams Extradition Delay

Pepsi, Red Bull Oppose FSSAI's 'Energy Drink' Order: Here's Why India Isn't Backing Down

Centre Goes All Out To Promote E20 Fuel As Social Media Backlash Intensifies: Report

New Toyota Hilux Launch Today: Price, Features, Engine, What To Expect

How To Make Your Savings Work Harder In The Current Interest Rate Cycle

Elon Musk's Net Worth Slides Below $700 Billion; SpaceX Stock Down Nearly 50% Since June

Only 3 Multi Cap Mutual Funds Delivered Positive Returns Every Year Since 2022; Check The List

Sports News

U19 World Cup Final Hero Denied Bail In Match-Fixing Case

Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'

BCCI Announces India Test Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

IND vs SL: List Of Key Ins And Outs From India's Test Squad Announcement

Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series

Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament

5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan

Pakistan Spinner Hits Back At Batters Over Bowling Action Criticism

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