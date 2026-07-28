The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the tentative schedule for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for the post of Customer Service Associate (CSA) in participating public sector banks. As per the short notification, the online registration process will commence on August 1, 2026, and remain open until August 21, 2026.

Candidates aspiring to secure a banking job should note that the detailed notification, along with the online application link, will be made available on the official IBPS website on August 1. The notification will contain complete information on vacancies, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, application fee, examination pattern, syllabus, and the selection process.

Applicants are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before submitting their application forms.

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IBPS Clerk 2026 Registration Dates and Exam Schedule

IBPS has released the tentative recruitment calendar for the Clerk examination. The selection process will begin with the Preliminary Examination, which is scheduled to be held in October 2026. Candidates who qualify for the first stage will appear for the Main Examination in December 2026.

Both examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across the country.

The institute has also indicated that Pre-Examination Training (PET) for eligible candidates is likely to be organised in September 2026. The preliminary examination result is expected to be declared in November 2026, while the provisional allotment of selected candidates is tentatively scheduled for March 2027.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online registration: August 1 to August 21, 2026

Application fee payment: August 1 to August 21, 2026

Application correction window: Dates to be announced

Pre-Examination Training (PET): September 2026

Preliminary Examination: October 2026

Preliminary Examination Result: November 2026

Main Examination: December 2026

Provisional Allotment: March 2027

Application Fee and Registration Details

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates is Rs 175 (including GST), while all other candidates will have to pay Rs 850 (including GST). The fee can be paid only through the online mode, and the payment window will remain open from August 1 to August 21, 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep all the required documents ready before the registration process begins to avoid last-minute delays during online submission.

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What Aspirants Should Do Before Applying

As only the short notification has been released, candidates should wait for the detailed advertisement before completing the application process. The comprehensive notification will provide category-wise vacancies, detailed eligibility requirements, reservation policy, exam centres, document specifications, and other important instructions.

Aspirants should regularly visit the official IBPS website for the latest updates and ensure they complete the registration process well before the closing date to avoid heavy traffic on the portal during the final days.

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