GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced key updates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, including a revised examination schedule, syllabus changes and the introduction of a new Robotics and Automation paper. The latest revisions will come into effect for the 2027 admission cycle and are available on the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

According to the updated notification, the examination will be conducted across six days in February 2027. Candidates will also have the option to appear for one or two papers, subject to the approved paper combinations prescribed by the institute.

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GATE 2027: Revised Exam Schedule Announced

As per the revised timetable, GATE 2027 will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The examination will take place in forenoon and afternoon sessions on all scheduled dates.

This year, the examination will cover 30 test papers. Candidates are permitted to appear for either one paper or a maximum of two papers, provided they choose a valid two-paper combination.

Registration Dates and Application Fee

The online registration process for GATE 2027 will begin on August 14, 2026, and conclude on September 21, 2026.

Candidates should submit only one application form. Those planning to appear for a second paper must add the additional paper to their original application. IIT Madras has clarified that if multiple applications are submitted by the same candidate, only one application will be considered, while all others will be rejected without any refund of the application fee.

For Female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee is ₹1,000 during the regular registration period and ₹1,500 during the extended registration period.

For all other candidates, the fee is ₹2,000 during the regular registration period and ₹2,500 during the extended registration period. The application fee must be paid through the online mode.

GATE 2027: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2027 Registration link.

Step 3: Register using the required details and log in to your account.

Step 4: Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to review the updated syllabus, check the revised examination schedule carefully, and complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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IIT Madras Introduces Robotics & Automation Paper

One of the biggest changes for GATE 2027 is the addition of a Robotics and Automation paper. The newly introduced paper has been designed with two parts.

Part A will serve as the Common Section for all candidates. Part B has been divided into two specialised sections Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering allowing candidates to attempt questions relevant to their academic background.

The updated syllabus and paper details can be accessed through the official GATE 2027 portal.

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