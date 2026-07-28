Big Change For MBBS Admissions! Disability Certificate Renamed As Eligibility Certificate

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued the Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026, bringing significant changes to the admission process for candidates applying under the PwBD quota. The revised guidelines introduce a competency-based assessment framework that focuses on a candidate's functional abilities rather than relying only on the disability percentage mentioned in official certificates.

According to the Commission, the updated framework has been designed to provide equal opportunities to candidates with benchmark disabilities while ensuring that the standards of undergraduate medical education, professional competence and patient safety continue to be maintained.

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Functional Assessment to Decide MBBS Eligibility

One of the most notable changes is the shift from a percentage-based evaluation to a functional competency assessment. Under the new guidelines, eligibility for admission to the MBBS programme will no longer depend solely on the percentage or category of disability mentioned in the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card or any other disability certificate.

Instead, designated Medical Assessment Boards will assess whether candidates possess the functional abilities required to acquire and demonstrate the essential competencies outlined in the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum. The assessment will also consider whether these competencies can be achieved with reasonable accommodation and assistive technology.

"The determination of eligibility shall not rest solely upon the numerical percentage or category of disability reflected in the UDID Card or other disability certification," the guidelines state.

While benchmark disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 will continue to determine eligibility for reservation under the PwBD category, admission to the MBBS course will now be based on an objective evaluation of functional competence.

'Disability Certificate' to Be Called 'Eligibility Certificate'

The Commission has also revised the terminology used during the admission process.

The document issued by the designated Medical Assessment Boards, previously known as the "Disability Certificate," will now be referred to as the "Eligibility Certificate."

According to the NMC, the new name better represents the purpose of the document, which is to determine a candidate's eligibility for medical education through functional assessment rather than simply certifying the presence or extent of disability.

Number of Assessment Centres Increased Across India

To make the assessment process more accessible, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has expanded the network of designated assessment centres from 16 to 61.

These centres will function as Medical Assessment Boards and will conduct functional assessments in accordance with the revised guidelines. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) may also notify additional assessment boards whenever required.

The expansion is expected to improve access to assessment facilities and ensure greater consistency in the evaluation process for PwBD candidates across the country.

NMC Emphasises Inclusion Alongside Patient Safety

The Commission has reiterated that candidates with benchmark disabilities are entitled to equality, dignity, non-discrimination and reasonable accommodation under the Constitution and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

At the same time, it noted that medical education requires students to develop clinical knowledge, communication skills, professional competence, and ethical values that are essential for safe medical practice.

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"Disability shall not, by itself, constitute a ground for exclusion from medical education," the guidelines state, adding that eligibility should instead be determined through an objective assessment of functional competencies while considering reasonable accommodation, assistive technology, environmental accessibility, and advances in rehabilitation science.

The revised guidelines will apply to candidates seeking MBBS admission under the PwBD category, NMC-recognised medical colleges, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), State Counselling Authorities, Medical Assessment Boards, and all authorities involved in the assessment, counselling, certification and admission process for PwBD candidates.

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