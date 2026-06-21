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HomeEducationNEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Concludes; Students Say Physics Was Toughest Section

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Concludes; Students Say Physics Was Toughest Section

The NEET-UG re-exam concluded across India, with students reporting mixed reactions as many found Physics tougher than Biology.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NEET-UG re-examination concluded Sunday for 22 lakh medical aspirants.
  • Extensive security arrangements involved one lakh CCTV-monitored centres.
  • Candidates generally found Biology easy, Physics proved very challenging.

The NEET-UG re-examination concluded on Sunday across India, with lakhs of medical aspirants completing one of the country's most competitive entrance tests. Conducted under extensive security arrangements, the exam involved more than 22 lakh candidates at around 5,440 centres monitored by nearly one lakh CCTV cameras. As students emerged from examination halls in different states, reactions varied widely. While many described Biology as manageable, a significant number found Physics challenging, with opinions ranging from "easy to moderate" to "tougher than the previous examination".

Mixed Reviews

Candidates largely expressed satisfaction with the paper. One student said the exam was "very good" overall, although Physics proved slightly difficult.

One candidate described the paper as ranging from moderate to tough, adding that Physics was particularly challenging. Chemistry was manageable but time-consuming, while Biology was considered relatively straightforward.

According to other student, the paper was easy to moderate overall, with Biology being the easiest section, Chemistry of moderate difficulty and Physics tougher than in the previous examination.

Physics Proves Tough

A similar trend emerged in Chennai, where candidates said Biology was manageable but both Physics and Chemistry were difficult. One student noted that the first NEET examination had been easier compared to the re-test.

In West Bengal, candidates generally viewed the paper positively, though some felt the earlier examination had been better. One student described Biology as easy, while rating Physics and Chemistry as moderate.

The responses suggest that while students across the country had differing experiences, Physics emerged as the most challenging subject for many candidates. Biology, meanwhile, was widely considered the most accessible section of the paper.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) remains the gateway to undergraduate medical admissions in India, making it one of the most closely watched examinations in the country. Authorities are expected to release further details regarding answer keys and results in the coming weeks.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET UG Exam NEET UG Re Exam 2026 NEET Re-Exam Student Reactions
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