Students and parents in Uttar Pradesh have been advised to note an important holiday announcement as educational institutions in Meerut and Ghaziabad will remain closed until August 12 due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The district administrations have ordered the temporary suspension of classes in view of the heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims and the need to maintain public safety and smooth traffic management.

The decision covers schools, colleges, universities, and technical institutions across both districts. However, authorities have clarified that examinations already scheduled by institutions will continue as planned.

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Schools, Colleges and Universities to Remain Closed

In Meerut, the district administration has directed all educational institutions to remain shut from Monday until August 12. The order, issued by District Magistrate V K Singh, applies to schools from Classes 1 to 12, colleges, universities and technical institutions.

The closure includes institutions affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, the Madrassa Board, and other recognised education boards.

The Kanwar Yatra, observed every year during the holy month of Shravan, witnesses lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva travelling on foot while carrying holy Ganga water collected from Haridwar and other sacred ghats to offer at Shiva temples. With a large number of pilgrims passing through Meerut, the administration has opted to suspend classes as a precautionary measure.

Ghaziabad Issues Similar Closure Order

The Ghaziabad administration has also announced the closure of all educational institutions from August 4 to August 12. The order applies to nursery to Class 12 schools, along with colleges, universities, and technical institutions across the district.

In an official order, the district inspector of schools said, "A large number of Kanwariyas/devotees have started moving on various routes in the district," and the decision had been taken "in view of the safety of students" on the directions of the district magistrate (DM).

The directive covers institutions affiliated with the Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, the Madrassa Board, and other recognised boards.

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Scheduled Examinations Will Continue

Despite the temporary closure of educational institutions, authorities have clarified that examinations notified before the announcement will be conducted according to the existing schedule.

The Ghaziabad administration has specifically stated that examinations for any course or subject already announced will be exempt from the closure order. Similarly, the Meerut administration has confirmed that previously scheduled examinations will proceed without any changes.

Officials in both districts have instructed educational institutions and concerned departments to implement the orders strictly and ensure compliance during the closure period.

Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and colleges for any institution-specific updates regarding classes, examinations, or academic activities during this period.

(With PTI Inputs)

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