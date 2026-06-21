Shrishti Dubey, a NEET-UG aspirant from Kolkata, received help to appear for her re-exam. She had been critically injured in a road accident on June 14.
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Dharmendra Pradhan Helps NEET Aspirant With Nine Fractured Ribs Appear For Re-Exam In Kolkata
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helped injured NEET aspirant Shrishti Dubey take the re-exam in Kolkata with a separate room, medical support and ambulance after a severe road accident.
- Union Minister Pradhan arranged special facilities for injured NEET aspirant.
- Critically injured Shrishti Dubey took exam with provided medical support.
- Family expressed gratitude; minister promised to meet Shrishti later.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who received special assistance to take the NEET-UG re-examination?
What special arrangements were made for Shrishti Dubey's exam?
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan facilitated a separate room, medical assistance, and a standby ambulance at her examination center. This ensured she could take the test despite her injuries.
How did the minister get involved in Shrishti's case?
Shrishti's father wrote a letter to the minister, detailing her multiple injuries and requesting assistance for her to take the exam. The minister then intervened to make the necessary arrangements.
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