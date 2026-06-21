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HomeEducationDharmendra Pradhan Helps NEET Aspirant With Nine Fractured Ribs Appear For Re-Exam In Kolkata

Dharmendra Pradhan Helps NEET Aspirant With Nine Fractured Ribs Appear For Re-Exam In Kolkata

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helped injured NEET aspirant Shrishti Dubey take the re-exam in Kolkata with a separate room, medical support and ambulance after a severe road accident.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Pradhan arranged special facilities for injured NEET aspirant.
  • Critically injured Shrishti Dubey took exam with provided medical support.
  • Family expressed gratitude; minister promised to meet Shrishti later.

In a touching gesture, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helped a critically injured NEET-UG aspirant from Kolkata appear for the re-examination on Sunday by facilitating special arrangements at her examination centre.

Shrishti Dubey, who was seriously injured in a road accident on June 14, appeared for the exam at Binodini Girls High School in Dhakuria. Following the minister's intervention, authorities arranged a separate room for her, along with medical assistance and a standby ambulance at the centre.

As the examination began, Pradhan personally called Shrishti's father, Shreeram Shiwji Dubey, to inquire about her condition and wish her well. Expressing gratitude, Dubey told the minister that his daughter was able to take the examination because of his support.

Also Read: NEET Re-Test Row In Ajmer: Burqa-Clad Candidate Initially Denied Entry, Allowed Later

Family Thanks Minister For Timely Help

Shrishti's mother said the family had nearly lost hope that she would be able to sit for the examination after the accident. She said doctors encouraged them to seek special permission for her to appear for the test while wearing hospital attire and carrying essential medical equipment.

Pradhan encouraged the student and expressed confidence that she would perform well and fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor. He also told the family he would try to meet Shrishti during his next visit to Kolkata.

Father's Appeal Highlighted Medical Challenges

In a letter seeking assistance, Shrishti's father informed the minister that his daughter had suffered multiple injuries in the accident, including nine fractured ribs and severe lung damage. She underwent major vascular surgery, required artificial ventilation, and was recovering after being taken off life support.

He requested permission for her to take the examination with medical support from ILS Hospital, including doctors and paramedics. He also sought arrangements for ground-floor seating and permission to carry necessary medical attachments, including a chest drain.

Also Read: PM Modi Puts NEET Aspirants First, Delays Departure From Delhi Airport

NEET-UG Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across the country on Sunday under extensive security arrangements implemented by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The re-test was conducted after the May 3 examination was cancelled amid allegations of irregularities, prompting authorities to organise a fresh examination with enhanced safeguards.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who received special assistance to take the NEET-UG re-examination?

Shrishti Dubey, a NEET-UG aspirant from Kolkata, received help to appear for her re-exam. She had been critically injured in a road accident on June 14.

What special arrangements were made for Shrishti Dubey's exam?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan facilitated a separate room, medical assistance, and a standby ambulance at her examination center. This ensured she could take the test despite her injuries.

How did the minister get involved in Shrishti's case?

Shrishti's father wrote a letter to the minister, detailing her multiple injuries and requesting assistance for her to take the exam. The minister then intervened to make the necessary arrangements.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
DHarmendra Pradhan NEET UG 2026 NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 NEET UG Re Exam 2026
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