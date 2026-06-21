Dharmendra Pradhan Helps NEET Aspirant With Nine Fractured Ribs Appear For Re-Exam In Kolkata

In a touching gesture, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helped a critically injured NEET-UG aspirant from Kolkata appear for the re-examination on Sunday by facilitating special arrangements at her examination centre.

Shrishti Dubey, who was seriously injured in a road accident on June 14, appeared for the exam at Binodini Girls High School in Dhakuria. Following the minister's intervention, authorities arranged a separate room for her, along with medical assistance and a standby ambulance at the centre.

As the examination began, Pradhan personally called Shrishti's father, Shreeram Shiwji Dubey, to inquire about her condition and wish her well. Expressing gratitude, Dubey told the minister that his daughter was able to take the examination because of his support.

Also Read: NEET Re-Test Row In Ajmer: Burqa-Clad Candidate Initially Denied Entry, Allowed Later

Family Thanks Minister For Timely Help

Shrishti's mother said the family had nearly lost hope that she would be able to sit for the examination after the accident. She said doctors encouraged them to seek special permission for her to appear for the test while wearing hospital attire and carrying essential medical equipment.

VIDEO | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) speaks with the parents of NEET aspirant Shrishti Dubey, who was critically injured in a road accident days before the exam, and assures support to help her appear for the NEET UG re-examination.



Shrishti,… pic.twitter.com/ejrIGuyZtk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Pradhan encouraged the student and expressed confidence that she would perform well and fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor. He also told the family he would try to meet Shrishti during his next visit to Kolkata.

Father's Appeal Highlighted Medical Challenges

In a letter seeking assistance, Shrishti's father informed the minister that his daughter had suffered multiple injuries in the accident, including nine fractured ribs and severe lung damage. She underwent major vascular surgery, required artificial ventilation, and was recovering after being taken off life support.

He requested permission for her to take the examination with medical support from ILS Hospital, including doctors and paramedics. He also sought arrangements for ground-floor seating and permission to carry necessary medical attachments, including a chest drain.

Also Read: PM Modi Puts NEET Aspirants First, Delays Departure From Delhi Airport

NEET-UG Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across the country on Sunday under extensive security arrangements implemented by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The re-test was conducted after the May 3 examination was cancelled amid allegations of irregularities, prompting authorities to organise a fresh examination with enhanced safeguards.