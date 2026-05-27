NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI Plans To Make Minor Student Key Witness, 12 Arrested So Far

Days after arresting the founder of a coaching institute in Latur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now planning to make his minor son, who also appeared for the NEET-UG examination on May 3, a “key witness” in the paper leak case.

According to sources, the student allegedly admitted during questioning that his father had arranged the NEET question paper, including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology nearly 10 days before the examination.

Sources further said that the CBI is also considering making a paediatrician from Latur a witness in the case. The doctor allegedly purchased the leaked question paper for his son.

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The agency is currently seeking legal opinion on making them key witnesses while verifying statements with documents and digital evidence linked to the investigation.

Student Arrested Over Alleged Access To Physics Question Paper

Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday evening arrested a student accused of obtaining the Physics question paper from the principal of a school in Pune, identified as Manisha Havaldar.

With this arrest, the total number of people held in the case has reached 12.

The student, who was allegedly saved under the name “God” by other accused persons, was later produced before CBI Court Judge R.R. Mende. The court granted transit remand, and the agency is expected to seek further custody from a Delhi court.

CBI Recovers Handwritten Questions, Cash And Documents

The CBI has reportedly found evidence related to financial transactions in the case.

According to the agency, investigators have recovered 23 handwritten pages containing Physics questions, the original NEET question paper, official certificates issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and cash.

CBI sources said that Havaldar allegedly admitted that in April, she rewrote Physics questions from memory and shared them with a student. These questions were later forwarded to others through a mobile application.

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Investigation Focuses On Digital And Documentary Evidence

The investigation agency is continuing to verify digital records and documentary evidence connected to the alleged leak network.

Officials are examining statements, mobile-based communication, and transaction records as part of the ongoing probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case.

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