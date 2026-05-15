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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced: Result Expected Date, Answer Key & Latest NTA Update

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced: Result Expected Date, Answer Key & Latest NTA Update

NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, result expected in July. Check NTA updates, scorecard details, percentile criteria and direct link info.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

The NEET UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3, 2026, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. In response to the situation, the examination authorities have confirmed that a re-examination will now take place on June 21, 2026. This revised schedule has been introduced to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the admission process for medical aspirants across the country.

Candidates who were earlier registered for the exam will be eligible to appear in the re-test as per the updated guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

Expected NEET UG 2026 Result Date: 

Following the re-exam, the NEET UG 2026 results are expected to be announced in July 2026. Typically, the result is released within four to six weeks after the examination concludes. The final declaration will be made available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for timely updates, as the result date may be confirmed closer to the examination schedule.

What the NEET UG 2026 Result Will Include

The NEET UG 2026 result will provide a comprehensive scorecard for each candidate. It will include subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, percentile score, and All India Rank (AIR). Additionally, the final answer key will also be released alongside or prior to the result announcement.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

To access their scorecards, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth on the official portal.

In terms of qualifying criteria, candidates from the general category are expected to meet the 50th percentile, while those from reserved categories will likely need to secure the 40th percentile to qualify.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Breaking News ABP Live NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Dates NEET UG 2026 Result
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