NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced: Result Expected Date, Answer Key & Latest NTA Update

The NEET UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3, 2026, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. In response to the situation, the examination authorities have confirmed that a re-examination will now take place on June 21, 2026. This revised schedule has been introduced to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the admission process for medical aspirants across the country.

Candidates who were earlier registered for the exam will be eligible to appear in the re-test as per the updated guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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Expected NEET UG 2026 Result Date:

Following the re-exam, the NEET UG 2026 results are expected to be announced in July 2026. Typically, the result is released within four to six weeks after the examination concludes. The final declaration will be made available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for timely updates, as the result date may be confirmed closer to the examination schedule.

What the NEET UG 2026 Result Will Include

The NEET UG 2026 result will provide a comprehensive scorecard for each candidate. It will include subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, percentile score, and All India Rank (AIR). Additionally, the final answer key will also be released alongside or prior to the result announcement.

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To access their scorecards, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth on the official portal.

In terms of qualifying criteria, candidates from the general category are expected to meet the 50th percentile, while those from reserved categories will likely need to secure the 40th percentile to qualify.

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