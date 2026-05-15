High-Level Meeting On NEET-UG Re-Exam Held At Dharmendra Pradhan’s Residence

New Delhi: A high-level meeting was held late at night at the official residence of the Union Education Minister to review preparations for the upcoming NEET examination.

Several senior officials associated with the education sector attended the meeting and assessed the overall preparedness for the exam.

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Officials present at the meeting included the Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of School Education, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Chairperson of CBSE, and Commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior authorities.

According to sources, every aspect related to the conduct of the NEET examination was discussed in detail during the meeting. However, official information regarding the decisions taken at the meeting has not yet been released.

This comes after the NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. The cancellation of the exam has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants in a state of uncertainty.

NEET-UG Re-Exam Dates:

The fresh dates have not yet been announced. However, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh had said that the schedule for the re-examination of cancelled NEET-UG 2026 will be announced within the "next seven to 10 days".

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured the custody of five persons arrested in the NEET-UG exam leak case and apprehended two more suspects, as officials said the agency is also looking into the possible role of any insider in the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the irregularities.

The court, which granted CBI the custody of the five accused for seven days, said the allegations revealed the role of an "organised gang" involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for monetary gain.

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According to the CBI investigation, so far, the involvement of public servants in the leak could not be ruled out.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta sent the five persons arrested earlier to seven days' CBI custody. The five arrested - Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram - were taken into custody by the agency after a transit remand was secured from different states.

(With Agency Inputs)

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