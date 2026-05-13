NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused Rakesh Kumar Mandwariya distributed paper to 700 students.

The NEET-UG paper leak investigation has taken a political turn after BJP worker Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal from Rajasthan’s Jamwaramgarh were taken into custody in connection with the alleged examination leak racket.

The two brothers were initially detained by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) before being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now leading the probe. Sources said both are currently in CBI custody and are being questioned over their alleged role in the case.

According to investigators, the brothers allegedly purchased the leaked NEET question paper for around Rs 30 lakh. Probe agencies claim the paper was sourced through Rakesh Mandwariya, a Sikar-based consultancy operator who was later detained from Dehradun.

Investigators Suspect Paper Was Bought For Family Members

During questioning, agencies allegedly found that the Biwal brothers had initially obtained the paper for some children within their own family who were preparing for medical entrance examinations.

Investigators suspect that after securing the paper, the accused allegedly sold it further to other students and parents in an attempt to recover money and profit from the leak network.

Authorities are now examining whether admissions secured by other family members studying medicine may also have involved irregularities. Sources said the CBI could question several family members as part of the widening investigation.

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BJP Links Trigger Political Row In Rajasthan

Dinesh Biwal is described as an active BJP worker associated with the Jamwaramgarh Assembly constituency in Jaipur district. Sources said he regularly participated in party activities and had organised several BJP programmes in the region.

He was also reportedly associated with the BJP Yuva Morcha and had earlier held a minister-level organisational role within the youth wing for a brief period.

Following his detention, the Congress party targeted the BJP and shared photographs on social media allegedly showing Dinesh Biwal with Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Congress leaders used the images to question the BJP over the controversy.

Sources further claimed that Biwal’s social media activity reflected close links with several BJP leaders. On April 27, when BJP national president Nitin Navin visited Jaipur, Dinesh allegedly arranged welcome hoardings across multiple locations.

Leak Network Believed To Be Spread Across States

Investigators believe the NEET paper leak network may have operated across multiple states and involved intermediaries, coaching-linked operators and students.

Earlier findings in the case suggested that the leaked paper was circulated among students and parents days before the examination. Agencies also alleged that accused Rakesh Mandwariya played a major role in distributing the paper to hundreds of aspirants.

Officials claim some accused admitted during questioning that they had advance information nearly a month before the leak became public, allowing them to organise distribution ahead of the examination.

The Centre had cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of widespread irregularities and later handed over the probe to the CBI.

ALSO READ | 'Never Trustable Agency': Khan Sir Slams NTA Over NEET UG Exam Paper Leak; Alleges 'Insider' Role

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