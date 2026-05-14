NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister faced protests amid NEET paper leak controversy.

Police detained activists attempting to block minister's convoy.

Maharashtra Police detained two, including a beautician, for involvement.

The NEET paper leak case has triggered widespread outrage among students and parents across the country, with protests continuing to intensify over the controversy.

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan faced protests during his visit to Ahmedabad. Reports said the visit was kept highly confidential in the wake of the paper leak controversy, although protests had already been anticipated.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) had warned of demonstrations, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Protesters Attempt To Block Minister’s Convoy

As the minister’s convoy arrived, some activists allegedly attempted to block it. Police, however, intervened quickly, detained the protesters and brought the situation under control.

The incident comes amid mounting scrutiny over the alleged leak of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper for admission to medical courses.

Two More Detained In Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police on Wednesday detained two people, including a female beautician, from different parts of the state for their alleged involvement in the NEET paper leak case.

Officials said the two accused, a woman detained in Pune and a man held in Ahilyanagar, were questioned before being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The latest action follows the arrest of Shubham Khairnar (30) in Nashik district a day earlier. He is accused of having a role in the NEET paper leak.

Beautician Among Those Questioned

According to police, Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, was detained from Pune’s Bibvewadi area.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said she was questioned and later handed over to the CBI, although her exact role in the case has not been disclosed.

In a separate development, 26-year-old Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande, a resident of Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district, was also detained and handed over to the CBI. Officials said his role in the case is being investigated.

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NEET-UG Exam Cancelled

Amid allegations surrounding the paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG examination scheduled for May 3.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | How NEET UG Paper Was Scanned And Shared In Rajasthan Coaching Centres

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