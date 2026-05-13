CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI arrests five in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Searches conducted at multiple locations nationwide for evidence.

Case registered for conspiracy, cheating, and corruption charges.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five accused persons and conducted searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with alleged irregularities and the paper leak linked to the NEET UG-2026 examination.

The agency had registered a case on May 12, 2026, following a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

The FIR was filed under charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Arrests Made In Jaipur, Gurugram And Nashik

According to the CBI, five accused persons have been arrested so far in the case.

Of them, three were arrested from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Searches Conducted Across Multiple States

The agency said searches were carried out at several locations across the country based on emerging leads in the case. Further searches and investigative actions are currently underway.

During the raids and arrests, the CBI seized several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones.

Technical, Forensic Analysis Underway

The CBI said it is pursuing all leads linked to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis.

The agency is also coordinating with the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG), which had earlier conducted a preliminary enquiry into the matter.

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Officials said the investigation is being carried out in a comprehensive, impartial and professional manner as the agency attempts to trace the full extent of the alleged leak network.

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