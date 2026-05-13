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HomeEducationCBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram

CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram

Of them, three were arrested from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrests five in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
  • Searches conducted at multiple locations nationwide for evidence.
  • Case registered for conspiracy, cheating, and corruption charges.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five accused persons and conducted searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with alleged irregularities and the paper leak linked to the NEET UG-2026 examination.

The agency had registered a case on May 12, 2026, following a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

The FIR was filed under charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Arrests Made In Jaipur, Gurugram And Nashik

According to the CBI, five accused persons have been arrested so far in the case.

Of them, three were arrested from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Searches Conducted Across Multiple States

The agency said searches were carried out at several locations across the country based on emerging leads in the case. Further searches and investigative actions are currently underway.

During the raids and arrests, the CBI seized several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones.

Technical, Forensic Analysis Underway

The CBI said it is pursuing all leads linked to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis.

The agency is also coordinating with the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG), which had earlier conducted a preliminary enquiry into the matter.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

Officials said the investigation is being carried out in a comprehensive, impartial and professional manner as the agency attempts to trace the full extent of the alleged leak network.

ALSO READ: ‘If Gen Z In Nepal Could...’: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Youth To Demand Accountability Over NEET Leak Row

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CBI investigating regarding the NEET UG-2026 examination?

The CBI is investigating alleged irregularities and a paper leak linked to the NEET UG-2026 examination. They have registered a case and arrested five accused persons.

How many people have been arrested in connection with the NEET UG-2026 paper leak?

The CBI has arrested five accused persons so far. Three were arrested from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.

What actions has the CBI taken in this investigation?

The CBI has registered a case, arrested five individuals, and conducted searches at multiple locations across the country. They have also seized incriminating materials and electronic devices.

What legal charges are being applied in the NEET UG-2026 paper leak case?

The FIR includes charges such as criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations Act, 2024.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Nashik NEET Paper Leak CBI Arrests 5 NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case CBI Raids Jaipur
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