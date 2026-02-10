NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases New Video Explaining Exam City And Language Selection Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared important guidance for students preparing for NEET UG 2026. On February 10, the agency released a new video explaining the process of selecting the exam city and the medium of the examination in clear and simple terms. The video is especially useful for candidates who often feel confused while choosing these options during the application process.

The application process for NEET UG 2026 is currently underway, and interested candidates can submit their forms until 9 pm on March 8. In this context, NTA’s latest video is being seen as a helpful resource for applicants, as it clearly outlines how to make the correct choices and what precautions must be taken while filling out the form.

Information Shared Through Social Media

NTA shared the video on its official social media handle, NTA Exams, and urged students to watch it carefully to avoid mistakes during the application process. The agency noted that the video would help candidates better understand key arrangements related to the examination.

Address Details Play a Crucial Role

In the video, NTA clearly states that the allocation of the exam city will be based on the candidate’s current and permanent address provided in the application form. This means that the information entered in the address fields directly impacts the exam centre allotted to the student. Candidates are therefore advised to ensure that all address details are accurate and complete to avoid any issues later.

How the Exam Language Is Decided

NEET UG is conducted in multiple languages, and candidates can select their preferred medium while filling out the form. However, NTA has clarified that the choice of language also depends on the details submitted in the application. Providing incorrect information may lead to complications at a later stage, making it essential for students to be careful while selecting the exam language.

Common Questions Answered

The video also addresses several common concerns raised by students, including whether the exam city can be changed, when and how the exam language is selected, and how address details affect exam centre allocation.

Special Advice from NTA

In its tweet, NTA said, “Get ready for NEET UG 2026. Our new video explains the process of choosing the exam city and exam language. Remember, this will be based on your current and permanent address.” The tweet also included a direct link to the video.

Updates Through Hashtags

To ensure wider reach, NTA used hashtags such as #NEETUG2026, #ExamCities, #MediumOfExaminationTips and #ExamUpdates, making it easier for students to access the latest exam-related information.

Keep Track of Important Dates

Although the tweet does not mention the application deadline, students have been advised to regularly check out NTA’s official website and social media platforms. This will help them stay updated on application dates, admit cards, syllabus details, and other important announcements.

Why This Video Matters for Students

Every year, a large number of students apply for NEET UG, and even minor errors in the application form can later turn into major problems. In this situation, NTA’s video serves as a practical guide, helping candidates understand the importance of accurate information and ensuring a smoother application process.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI