Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Second Merit List Released, Final Round in March

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Private schools across Delhi have published the second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, offering clarity to thousands of parents who have been closely tracking the process. With many applicants still placed on waiting lists, attention has now shifted to the final admission list, which is scheduled to be released on March 5.

On February 9, more than 1,700 private unaided schools in the national capital uploaded their second selection lists along with updated waiting lists. The length of these waiting lists suggests that a significant number of admissions will only be finalised in the concluding round of the process.

Second Merit List Sparks Fresh Hope for Parents

Parents of children whose names appear in the second merit list have been advised to approach the respective schools between February 10 and February 16 to complete the required admission formalities. School authorities have emphasised that timely reporting is essential to secure the allotted seats, as delays could result in seats being offered to candidates on the waiting list.

Several schools have reported substantial shortlists in this round. Sovereign School in Rohini selected 409 students, while Gita Ratan School, also in Rohini, shortlisted 136 applicants. St George’s School in Alaknanda confirmed admission for 155 children, whereas Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment shortlisted 11 candidates.

Waiting Lists Remain Long Across Key Schools

Some prominent schools continue to maintain extensive waiting lists. Delhi Public School, East Kailash, selected 14 students but placed 132 applicants on standby. Apeejay School in Saket confirmed 150 admissions and kept 176 children on the waiting list, official sources told PTI. These figures underline the intense competition for nursery seats in well-known private institutions across the city.

The Directorate of Education has stated that schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month, depending on the discretion of the head of the institution. Admissions have been processed using multiple criteria, including neighbourhood distance, sibling preference, and alumni status.

Final Round Timeline and Transparency Measures

Applicant details were uploaded by schools on January 9, and the points awarded under the admission criteria were disclosed by January 16. The entire nursery admission process will officially conclude on March 19.

To ensure fairness and compliance with guidelines, a district-level monitoring cell has been set up to oversee the process and handle grievances. The department has also reiterated that if a draw of lots is required, it must be conducted in the presence of parents and recorded on video to maintain transparency.

Schools are permitted to charge only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25. They are strictly barred from collecting capitation fees or forcing parents to purchase a prospectus as part of the admission process.

