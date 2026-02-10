CBSE To Roll Out Digital Evaluation For Class 12 Board Exams From 2026: Key Changes Explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major change in the evaluation process for board examinations, confirming that Class 12 answer sheets will be checked through on-screen marking starting from the 2026 exams. Meanwhile, the evaluation of Class 10 answer scripts will continue in the traditional physical format for the same academic year.

CBSE conducts board examinations annually in India and across 26 other countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students. The move towards digital evaluation is aimed at modernising the assessment system while making it more efficient, transparent, and environmentally friendly.

What On-Screen Marking Means for Class 12 Exams

Under the new system, Class 12 answer books will be scanned and evaluated digitally by examiners on computer screens instead of being checked manually. According to the Board, this change will help eliminate errors in totalling and reduce the scope for human mistakes caused by repetitive manual work. The digital format is also expected to speed up the evaluation process, enabling faster declaration of results.

One of the key advantages of this system is greater flexibility for teachers. Evaluators will be able to assess answer scripts from their own schools, removing the need to travel to designated marking centres. This will allow teachers to continue their regular academic responsibilities without disruption while participating in the evaluation process.

Benefits for Schools, Teachers and the Board

CBSE has highlighted several benefits of shifting to on-screen marking. The system will significantly cut down the time and cost involved in transporting physical answer books. It will also reduce the manpower required for post-result verification processes.

Another important aspect of this move is wider participation. Teachers from all CBSE-affiliated schools, including those outside India, will be able to contribute to the evaluation process. This broader involvement is expected to strengthen the overall assessment mechanism and ensure consistency in marking.

Infrastructure and Support for Smooth Transition

To ensure a smooth rollout, CBSE has instructed affiliated schools to prepare the required infrastructure in advance. Schools must have a computer lab with a public static IP in line with affiliation by-laws. The minimum technical requirements include computers or laptops running Windows 8 or higher, at least 4 GB RAM, adequate free storage space, updated internet browsers, Adobe Reader, stable internet connectivity of at least 2 Mbps and uninterrupted power supply.

The Board has assured full support to schools and teachers during the transition. All teachers with OASIS IDs will be allowed to access the system to familiarise themselves with the new process. CBSE will also conduct multiple dry runs, organise training sessions, set up a dedicated call centre for issue resolution and release instructional videos. Detailed guidelines for each stage of the process will be shared separately to ensure timely and effective implementation.

