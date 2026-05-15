Coaching Centres Exposed After NEET Leak, Govt Cracks Down On Fake Ads And Toppers

The Centre has intensified scrutiny of the coaching industry after investigations revealed several institutes were allegedly using misleading advertisements and false topper claims to attract students.

Authorities found that photographs of toppers were used in promotional campaigns even though some of the students had never studied at the institutes being advertised.

Students’ Photos Allegedly Used Without Permission

Investigators also found instances where students enrolled in free batches were projected as toppers from expensive paid courses to market coaching programmes.

According to the findings, several students were not even informed before their photographs were used in advertisements and promotional material.

CLC Sikar Accused Of Misrepresenting Results

CLC Sikar allegedly claimed cumulative results achieved over 28 years as achievements from a single academic year, according to the investigation.

The action follows a detailed probe conducted by the Directorate General of Investigation, which examined multiple claims made by coaching institutes.

CCPA Imposes Penalties On Coaching Institutes

The Central Consumer Protection Authority took strict cognisance of the matter and ordered misleading advertisements to be discontinued immediately.

Motion Education was fined Rs 10 lakh, while CLC Sikar was penalised Rs 5 lakh.

More Than 60 Coaching Institutes Issued Notices

Authorities said notices have already been sent to more than 60 coaching institutes across the country.

So far, action has been taken against 31 institutes, with penalties exceeding Rs 1.39 crore.

UPSC, NEET And IIT-JEE Coaching Sector Under Watch

The government has now intensified monitoring of the UPSC, NEET and IIT-JEE coaching ecosystem amid growing concerns over misleading advertisements and false success claims targeting students and parents.

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