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HomeNewsWorldXi Sides With Trump On Iran Behind Closed Doors During China Talks: WATCH

Xi Sides With Trump On Iran Behind Closed Doors During China Talks: WATCH

Donald Trump said Xi Jinping agreed Iran must not get nuclear weapons, claimed US controls the Strait of Hormuz and hailed a “historic” China trip with major Boeing trade deals.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump discussed Iran nuclear program, regional security with China.
  • Xi Jinping strongly agrees Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump said he had discussions on Iran and regional security issues with China, stressing that there was strong agreement on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking about the conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “I heard him out. I have a lot of respect for him. On Iran, it’s very interesting. He feels strongly they can’t have a nuclear weapon. He said that very strongly. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The US President also referred to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying there were calls for the waterway to remain open amid heightened tensions in the region.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon and he wants them to open up the strait. But as he said, they closed it and then you closed them. with a smile,” Trump remarked.

'US Control Strait'

Trump further claimed that the United States currently had effective control over the strait and that Iranian business activity had been severely impacted over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

“And it’s true. We control the strait and they’ve done no business. Literally, they’ve done no business in the last two and a half weeks, which is approximately USD 500 million a day,” he said.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing international concerns over maritime security, oil shipments and Iran’s nuclear programme.

'Largest Order Ever': Trump

He also hailed his visit to China as “historic” and said that they have made a lot of great trade deals, including over 200 planes for Boeing with a promise of 750 planes. He further added that this will be by far the largest order ever. 

Speaking about the visit, Trump said discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping had resulted in significant commercial commitments, including the purchase of more than 200 Boeing aircraft along with hundreds of aircraft engines manufactured by General Electric.

“President Xi is an incredible guy. We got along very well and made a lot of great trade deals, including over 200 planes for Boeing with a promise of 750 planes. This will be by far the largest order ever if they do a good job with the 200, which I’m sure they will,” Trump said.

He added that the agreement also involved General Electric supplying engines for the aircraft. “That’s General Electric also, the engines. So they’re buying General Electric. It’s approximately 400 to 450 engines for 200 planes,” he said.

Trump further claimed that China had indicated the possibility of expanding the deal to as many as 750 aircraft in the future, depending on the successful execution of the initial order.

“And a promise of up to 750 if they do a good job. We had an amazing time on this, a very historic trip,” the US President added.

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts by Washington and Beijing to stabilise economic ties and boost trade cooperation despite continuing geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

Before You Go

Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon

Frequently Asked Questions

What was discussed between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Iran?

They discussed preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, with strong agreement that Iran cannot possess them. They also talked about keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

What did Donald Trump say about US control of the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump claimed the United States has effective control over the strait. He stated that Iranian business activity has been severely impacted, with no business conducted in the past two and a half weeks.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz XI Jinping US China Donald Trump. Trump China Visit US Iran War
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