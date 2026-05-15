They discussed preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, with strong agreement that Iran cannot possess them. They also talked about keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.
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Xi Sides With Trump On Iran Behind Closed Doors During China Talks: WATCH
Donald Trump said Xi Jinping agreed Iran must not get nuclear weapons, claimed US controls the Strait of Hormuz and hailed a “historic” China trip with major Boeing trade deals.
- Trump discussed Iran nuclear program, regional security with China.
- Xi Jinping strongly agrees Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.
Before You Go
Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon
Frequently Asked Questions
What was discussed between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Iran?
What did Donald Trump say about US control of the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump claimed the United States has effective control over the strait. He stated that Iranian business activity has been severely impacted, with no business conducted in the past two and a half weeks.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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