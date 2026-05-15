Massive Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida Furniture Market In Shaberi

A major fire broke out at a prominent furniture market in Greater Noida on Friday evening, triggering panic in the area.

The incident occurred at the Shahberi Furniture Market. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed

Police said at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were underway to bring the blaze under control.

According to officials, goods worth lakhs of rupees are feared to have been destroyed in the fire.

Police said the blaze is believed to have engulfed four to five furniture shops.

Flames And Thick Smoke Engulf Area

Visuals from the scene and nearby localities showed massive flames shooting several metres into the sky.

The fire illuminated the surrounding area as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the air, creating panic among residents and shopkeepers nearby.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.

Vehicles Gutted In Separate Delhi Fire

In another major fire incident in the National Capital Region during the day, at least 10 cars and two scooters were gutted after a fire broke out at a parking lot operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Shahdara.

Following information about the fire, four fire tenders were rushed to the site, officials said.

Cooling Operations Continued Till Evening

A Delhi Fire Service official said thick black smoke was seen billowing from the parking lot before the blaze spread to several parked vehicles.

“At least 10 cars and two scooters were gutted in the fire. Cooling operations were still underway till late evening to ensure that no fresh flare-up took place,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Police said the fire was eventually brought under control after sustained efforts. No casualties were reported in the incident.