As of the latest information, the CBI has arrested a total of eight individuals in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
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NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Question Papers
CBI arrested alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak mastermind PV Kulkarni from Pune. The chemistry lecturer allegedly accessed question papers and ran special coaching sessions for students.
- CBI arrests alleged mastermind PV Kulkarni in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
- Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer, organized 'special coaching' with leaked papers.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people have been arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?
Who is PV Kulkarni and what is his role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak?
PV Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer, is alleged to be the mastermind of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He reportedly had access to the question papers and conducted special coaching classes where he dictated leaked questions and answers.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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