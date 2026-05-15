Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Question Papers

NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Question Papers

CBI arrested alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak mastermind PV Kulkarni from Pune. The chemistry lecturer allegedly accessed question papers and ran special coaching sessions for students.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrests alleged mastermind PV Kulkarni in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
  • Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer, organized 'special coaching' with leaked papers.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made another arrest in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, taking the total number of accused arrested so far to eight. The agency on Friday arrested the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, PV Kulkarni, from Pune. Kulkarni is a chemistry lecturer.

Mastermind Had Access To Question Papers

According to investigators, Kulkarni was associated with the examination process conducted by the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG question papers.

The agency alleged that in the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with co-accused Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested by the CBI on May 14, organised a group of students and conducted “special coaching classes” at his residence in Pune.

During these sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, answer options and correct responses to the students, who manually copied them into notebooks. Investigators found that the questions matched exactly with the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination paper conducted on May 3.

Following sustained interrogation, Kulkarni, a native of Latur, was arrested in Pune.

CBI Carried Out Multiple Raids

The CBI also carried out multiple raids across the country over the last 24 hours, seizing several incriminating documents, electronic devices and mobile phones. Officials said forensic and technical analysis of the seized material is currently underway.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 12, 2026, based on a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry regarding the alleged paper leak.

Soon after the FIR was lodged, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at multiple locations across the country. Several suspects were detained and questioned as part of the investigation.

Accused Arrested Across States

So far, seven accused have been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar. Of them, five have already been produced before a court and remanded to seven days of police custody for detailed interrogation.

The remaining two accused, arrested on Thursday, are being produced before a Pune court for transit remand and will subsequently be brought to Delhi.

The CBI said the investigation has so far uncovered not only the original source of the chemistry paper leak but also the network of middlemen allegedly involved in mobilising students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching sessions where the leaked questions were discussed and solved.

The agency said it remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Input By : Ravi Yadav

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?

As of the latest information, the CBI has arrested a total of eight individuals in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Who is PV Kulkarni and what is his role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak?

PV Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer, is alleged to be the mastermind of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He reportedly had access to the question papers and conducted special coaching classes where he dictated leaked questions and answers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 15 May 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET UG NEET-UG NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak PV Kulkarni
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Question Papers
NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Mastermind PV Kulkarni, Accused Had Access To Papers
Education
Coaching Centres Exposed After NEET Leak, Govt Cracks Down On Fake Ads And Toppers
Coaching Centres Exposed After NEET Leak, Govt Cracks Down On Fake Ads And Toppers
Education
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Dates, Eligibility Rules And Important Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Dates, Eligibility Rules And Important Guidelines
Education
9 In Physics, 15 In Chemistry: Probe Reveals Student With Poor Scores Could Have Cracked NEET
9 In Physics, 15 In Chemistry: Probe Reveals Student With Poor Scores Could Have Cracked NEET
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon
Breaking: Bhojshala Verdict Sparks Celebration as HC Grants Hindus Worship Rights at Dhar Complex
Bhojshala Verdict: MP High Court Grants Hindus Worship Rights, Mosque Land Option Suggested
Bhojshala Verdict Today: MP High Court to Rule on Hindu, Muslim and Jain Claims
Breaking: NEET Leak Protest Erupts in Lucknow, Students Detained During Demonstration Against NTA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget