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HomeNewsIndiaGig Workers To Go On Strike On Saturday: Check What Their Demands Are

Gig Workers To Go On Strike On Saturday: Check What Their Demands Are

Gig workers will go on strike on Saturday from noon to 5 pm. The workers are demanding a new fare that will be Rs 20/km. This will affect the food deliveries tomorrow. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 May 2026 06:01 PM (IST)

Gig workers will go on strike on Saturday from noon to 5 pm. The workers are demanding a new fare that will be Rs 20/km. This will affect the food deliveries tomorrow. 

 

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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