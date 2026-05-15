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Gig Workers To Go On Strike On Saturday: Check What Their Demands Are
Gig workers will go on strike on Saturday from noon to 5 pm. The workers are demanding a new fare that will be Rs 20/km. This will affect the food deliveries tomorrow.
Gig workers will go on strike on Saturday from noon to 5 pm. The workers are demanding a new fare that will be Rs 20/km. This will affect the food deliveries tomorrow.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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