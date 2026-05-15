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HomeNewsIndiaTotally False: PM Modi Does Fact Check Over Foreign Travel Tax Concerns

Totally False: PM Modi Does Fact Check Over Foreign Travel Tax Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted on X saying, "This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this."

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi denies reports of foreign travel tax/cess.
  • He stated there is no truth to the claims.
  • The government aims to improve ease of business and living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dismissed reports claiming that the government was considering imposing a tax, cess or surcharge on foreign travel.

Reacting to a post shared by CNBC-TV18 PM Modi wrote on X, “This is totally false.”

“Not an iota of truth in this.”

“There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel.”

“We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people,” he added.

CNBC-TV18 Report Cited Sources

The post reposted by Modi referred to a report by CNBC-TV18 which stated that the government was considering a “tax/cess/surcharge on foreign travel”, though no final decision had been taken.

According to the report, sources said a proposal to levy a cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel was being discussed “at the highest levels”.

The report further claimed that any such cess or surcharge would flow directly to the Centre and would not form part of the divisible pool.

Report Linked Proposal To War-Related Fiscal Impact

The CNBC-TV18 report also stated that the proposed levy was aimed at cushioning the fiscal impact arising from war-related expenditure.

According to the report, the cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel was likely to be temporary and could remain in place for one year.

The report added that the Finance Ministry had not responded to CNBC-TV18’s query on the matter.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Indian government planning to impose a tax on foreign travel?

No, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that reports of the government considering a tax, cess, or surcharge on foreign travel are entirely false.

What was the source of the reports about a foreign travel tax?

The reports originated from CNBC-TV18, which cited sources claiming discussions about a levy on foreign travel were taking place at high levels.

What was the alleged reason for considering a foreign travel tax?

According to the CNBC-TV18 report, the proposed levy was intended to help cushion the fiscal impact of war-related expenditures.

Would any potential foreign travel tax revenue go to states?

The CNBC-TV18 report claimed that if such a levy were imposed, the revenue would flow directly to the Centre and not be part of the divisible pool shared with states.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live CNBC TV18
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