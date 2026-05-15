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HomeNewsIndiaNEET-UG 2026: Delhi Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Paper Leak

NEET-UG 2026: Delhi Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Paper Leak

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:19 PM (IST)

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, with her family claiming she had been under severe stress following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination.

According to police, the young woman has been identified as Anshika Pandey, aged about 20 years, resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur. During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence. The family members, being unaware of the legal procedure, had brought the body directly for cremation. The dead body was immediately taken into custody and shifted to BJRM Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination. Crime Team and FSL inspected the scene of crime.

What Family Members Said?

 She had been preparing for the NEET exam for the past several years and had appeared for the test again this year. Family members said she was confident of securing a good rank and often spoke about building a successful future in the medical field. However, recent developments surrounding the alleged paper leak and cancellation of the examination reportedly left her deeply disturbed.

The incident came to light after the family allegedly reached a cremation ground on Thursday evening for the last rites without informing the police. Suspicion arose when the priest at the cremation ground alerted authorities, following which police intervened and sent the body for further investigation.

Relatives of the deceased said she had been mentally stressed in recent days. Her uncle claimed that she was upset over the uncertainty surrounding the NEET examination and its impact on her future. According to the family, the student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself with a scarf at her residence.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are examining all angles related to the case.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
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