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HomeNewsIndia‘Why Was There Showmanship During Elections?’: Kapil Sibal Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

‘Why Was There Showmanship During Elections?’: Kapil Sibal Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Kapil Sibal attacked the Centre over rising fuel, CNG and milk prices, weakening rupee and post-poll austerity measures, questioning the government’s “achhe din” promise.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 May 2026 11:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapil Sibal criticizes rising fuel, CNG, and milk prices.
  • Sibal notes rupee's significant weakening against the US dollar.

Kapil Sibal on Friday criticised the Centre over rising prices of petrol, diesel, CNG and milk, taking a swipe at the government’s “achhe din” slogan.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Indian rupee, which was around 58 against the US dollar before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, has now weakened to nearly 95 per dollar. He also pointed to the recent increase in fuel and milk prices, saying petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3, while diesel, CNG and milk have also become costlier.

Why Was There Showmanship During Elections?

Questioning the government, Sibal said, “I want to ask the Prime Minister this question, people have been waiting for 12 years, are these the ‘good days’ you promised? On February 28, the US attacked Iran. Now we are in May. No oil is coming through Hormuz. There is an oil shortage and we do not have enough stock. Everyone knows this will lead to a very difficult economic situation and an economic slowdown. If the Prime Minister and everyone else already knew this, then why was there so much showmanship during the elections? The Prime Minister did not speak about it then.”

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Govt Says India Avoided A Bigger Fuel Crisis

He alleged that the government was aware of the possible economic fallout but did not speak about it during the elections. “Why was there so much showmanship during the polls if the leadership already knew the situation would worsen?” he asked.

The former Union minister also reacted to the government’s recent calls for austerity measures after the elections. He said if officials were now reducing the number of vehicles being used, it suggested those arrangements may not have been necessary earlier. However, he stressed that the Prime Minister’s security should remain fully intact.

What Did Kapil Say On Dattatreya Hosabale’s Remark?

Commenting on remarks made by Dattatreya Hosabale regarding talks with Pakistan, Sibal said similar statements from opposition leaders are often branded “anti-national” or “pro-Pakistan”. 

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On May 15; Long Queues Seen

"They want India to continue talks with Pakistan. That’s a good thing. But if I had said this, I would have been branded anti-national and pro-Pakistan. If someone else had said it, they would have been told to go to Pakistan. But when Mr Hosabale says it, then it is considered right. After all, the government functions according to his signals, doesn’t it? He holds the number two position in the RSS. Now even we can say that talks should continue, it seems we have also been given that freedom.”

Before You Go

Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon

Frequently Asked Questions

What specific price increases has Kapil Sibal criticized?

Kapil Sibal has criticized the rising prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, and milk. He noted petrol prices increased by Rs 3, alongside hikes in other essential commodities.

How has the Indian Rupee weakened according to Kapil Sibal?

Kapil Sibal stated that the Indian Rupee has weakened significantly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. It was around 58 against the US dollar previously and is now nearly 95 per dollar.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Petrol LPG Kapil Sibal. CNG Kapil Sibal Targets Centre Hike In LPG
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