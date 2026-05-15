Kapil Sibal has criticized the rising prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, and milk. He noted petrol prices increased by Rs 3, alongside hikes in other essential commodities.
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‘Why Was There Showmanship During Elections?’: Kapil Sibal Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike
Kapil Sibal attacked the Centre over rising fuel, CNG and milk prices, weakening rupee and post-poll austerity measures, questioning the government’s “achhe din” promise.
- Kapil Sibal criticizes rising fuel, CNG, and milk prices.
- Sibal notes rupee's significant weakening against the US dollar.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What specific price increases has Kapil Sibal criticized?
How has the Indian Rupee weakened according to Kapil Sibal?
Kapil Sibal stated that the Indian Rupee has weakened significantly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. It was around 58 against the US dollar previously and is now nearly 95 per dollar.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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