NEET UG 2026: Application Correction Window Open At neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Make Changes

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the NEET UG 2026 application form today. Candidates who have already registered can make changes to certain details in their application forms from 12 March to 14 March (until 11:50 pm) through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Students who have successfully submitted their online application form can now review their details and edit specific information if required during this period. The correction facility will remain available until 11:50 pm on 14 March.

NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Window: Key Details

According to the public notice released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this facility allows candidates to correct or update certain details in their submitted online application forms. The agency has advised applicants to carefully review the information they entered and make any required changes within the given time period.

The NTA has also clarified that this correction window is a one-time opportunity. After the deadline passes, candidates will not be given another chance to modify their application details. Therefore, applicants are encouraged to check their forms thoroughly and complete any corrections before closing time.

NEET UG 2026: How to Make Corrections

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET UG 2026 application correction window.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password or the required login details.

Step 4: Open your application form and review the fields that can be edited.

Step 5: Carefully make the required changes to the details.

Step 6: Upload the updated documents if necessary.

Step 7: Pay any additional fee, if applicable.

Step 8: Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page. Save it for future reference.

NEET UG 2026: Exam Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

The test will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode (offline) at various examination centres across India and several international locations.

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