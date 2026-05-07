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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026: Just 4 States Dominate Over 40% Of Aspirants, Check State-Wise Data

NEET UG 2026: Just 4 States Dominate Over 40% Of Aspirants, Check State-Wise Data

NEET UG 2026 data OUT! UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan & Bihar dominate 41% aspirants. Check state-wise stats, turnout & key insights here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

India’s medical entrance landscape continues to show a sharp regional pattern, with a large chunk of NEET (UG) 2026 aspirants coming from just a handful of states. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) state-wise data, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Bihar together made up about 41.4% of the total 22.7 lakh registered candidates. 

Uttar Pradesh stood at the top with around 3.6 lakh aspirants, maintaining its position as the biggest contributor. It was followed by Maharashtra with 2.2 lakh candidates, Rajasthan with 2 lakhs, and Bihar contributing approximately 1.5 lakh aspirants. This clustering highlights how a few large states continue to dominate national-level competitive exams. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026 Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Expected Date, Final Answer Key and Latest Updates Here

Top Nine States Contribute Nearly Three-Fourths of Total Candidates 

The dominance does not stop at the top four. When expanded further, nine major states including Karnataka (1.5 lakh), Tamil Nadu (1.4 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (1.2 lakh), Kerala (1.1 lakh), and West Bengal (1 lakh) collectively account for more than 17 lakh candidates. 

This means nearly three-fourths of all NEET (UG) aspirants are concentrated in a limited set of states, pointing to a significant imbalance in geographical participation. While the overall exam pool continues to grow, the distribution remains heavily skewed toward larger and more populous regions. 

Attendance Remains Strong Despite Regional Gaps 

Despite uneven distribution, attendance levels across the country remained impressively high. Out of 22.7 lakh registered candidates, more than 22 lakhs appeared for the examination, resulting in a national attendance rate of 96.9%. Around 69,976 candidates, or 3%, did not appear for their allotted exam centres. 

State-wise attendance trends also reflected consistency. Gujarat recorded the highest attendance at 98.1%, followed closely by Puducherry at 98% and Rajasthan at 97.9%. Among major states, Uttar Pradesh (97.5%) and Maharashtra (97.4%) also showed strong participation. On the lower end, Kerala recorded 94.4%, Assam 95.1%, and Tamil Nadu 95.9%, though still maintaining relatively high turnout. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected Date, Direct Link, & Easy Ways to Check Scores

Uneven Spread Highlights Structural Education Divide 

While participation is strong overall, the data clearly points to uneven access and aspiration distribution across India. Smaller states and Union Territories reported fewer than 5,000 candidates each, reinforcing the concentration of medical aspirants in a few educational hubs. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Neet News NEET 2026 NEET UG 2026 NEET Exam 2026
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