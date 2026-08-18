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English NewsEducationUGC NET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Objection Window Closes Today For 84 Subjects, How To Raise Objection

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Objection Window Closes Today For 84 Subjects, How To Raise Objection

UGC NET 2026 answer key challenge window closes today, August 18. Check the Rs 200 objection fee, 84 subjects and steps to challenge answers.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 03:21 PM (IST)

UGC NET 2026: Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examination have only until August 18 to submit their objections. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to shut the objection window today, according to its official timeline. 

The testing agency opened the challenge facility on August 16 and will accept objections until August 18. Candidates can access their response sheets and attempted question papers through the official UGC NET portal. 

ALSO READ: Nagpur School Bomb Threat: Over 12 Schools Get Threat Emails, Police Declare Them Hoax

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: What Candidates Need to Know 

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was held across 87 subjects. So far, NTA has made provisional answer key PDFs and the challenge facility available for 84 subjects. 

Candidates who believe an answer in the provisional key is incorrect can submit a challenge, but they must provide appropriate reasoning and supporting evidence. The objection process is subject to a non-refundable processing charge of Rs 200 for each answer challenged. 

Candidates should ensure that they complete the process within the specified deadline, as objections submitted outside the official window will not be taken up for review. 

UGC NET Re-Exam for English, Commerce and Sociology 

The answer key challenge process does not currently cover three subjects English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA has announced fresh examinations for these papers on September 9 and 10. 

The three papers are being re-conducted separately, while the provisional answer keys and objection facility have been released for the other 84 subjects. 

Candidates appearing for the re-examination should therefore follow the separate schedule and instructions issued by NTA for those subjects. 

How to Challenge UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key 

Candidates who wish to raise an objection should use the official NTA challenge facility and submit the required supporting material along with their objection. 

The challenge will be considered only if it is submitted through the prescribed online process and the applicable fee is paid within the specified period. 

NTA has made it clear that objections without proper justification or supporting evidence will not be considered. Similarly, challenges submitted after the deadline or through any method other than the designated online facility will not be accepted. 

Candidates should also review their response sheet and question paper carefully before filing an objection, particularly because the processing fee is non-refundable. 

ALSO READ: Bihar STET 2026 Form Out: Registration Starts, Check Eligibility, Fees And August 31 Deadline

What Happens After Candidates Raise Objections? 

Once the challenge period closes, subject experts will examine the objections submitted by candidates. If an objection is found to be valid, the necessary correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates appearing for that subject. 

The answer key issued after the challenge process will be considered the final answer key. 

This final version will play an important role in determining candidates' UGC NET June 2026 results. Therefore, candidates who have identified a genuine discrepancy should ensure that their challenge is submitted correctly before the deadline. 

With the objection window closing on August 18, candidates should avoid waiting until the last moment and complete the process through the prescribed NTA channel.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UGC NET 2026 UGC NET 2026 Answer Key UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Objection UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Challenge
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