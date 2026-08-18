Bihar STET 2026 Form Out: Registration Starts, Check Eligibility, Fees And August 31 Deadline

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the registration window for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates preparing to pursue teaching opportunities in Bihar can now submit their applications online through the official Bihar STET website at bsebstet.org.

The examination is divided into two papers based on the teaching level candidates intend to apply for. Before completing the application, aspirants should carefully check the educational qualifications, applicable fees, and paper-wise requirements.

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Bihar STET 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates interested in Paper 1 must hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the relevant subject. They must also possess a B.Ed. qualification. Paper 1 is intended for applicants seeking teaching positions for Classes 9 and 10.

For Paper 2, applicants are required to have a master's degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. qualification. This paper is aimed at candidates looking to teach Classes 11 and 12.

The eligibility provisions also include a separate arrangement related to B.Ed. in Computer Science. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, EBC, BC and disabled categories are eligible for a 5 per cent relaxation in the prescribed educational qualification.

Aspirants should verify that they meet the requirements for their chosen paper before submitting the application.

Bihar STET 2026: How To Complete Registration

Step 1: Visit the Bihar STET registration website at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Select the link for Bihar STET 2026 registration.

Step 3: Provide the requested registration information.

Step 4: Use the login credentials to access the application.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the applicable examination fee.

Step 7: Submit the completed application.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and retain a copy for future use.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to check the information entered in the form before final submission to avoid errors that could create problems later in the application process.

Bihar STET 2026 Application Fee

The examination fee varies according to the candidate's category and the number of papers selected.

For candidates from the Unreserved, EWS and OBC categories, the fee for appearing in either Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs 960.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories have to pay Rs 760 for either one of the two papers.

Those choosing to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have to pay Rs 1,440 if they belong to the Unreserved, EWS or OBC category. For candidates from the SC, ST and PwBD categories, the fee for both papers is Rs 1,140.

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Which Bihar STET Paper Should Candidates Choose?

The choice of paper should correspond to the teaching level and academic qualifications of the applicant. Candidates targeting teaching positions for Classes 9 and 10 should apply for Paper 1, while those seeking eligibility for Classes 11 and 12 should select Paper 2, subject to meeting the respective educational requirements.

Applicants who wish to pursue teaching opportunities across both levels can consider applying for both papers, provided they satisfy the eligibility conditions.

With the Bihar STET 2026 registration process now underway, candidates should complete their applications carefully and retain the confirmation page and payment details for future reference.

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