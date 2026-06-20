A student from Maharashtra was unexpectedly assigned an examination center in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. This occurred despite him opting for cities within his home state.
NEET Re-Test Shock: Nagpur Student Without Passport Assigned Exam Centre In Abu Dhabi, NTA Steps In
A NEET UG re-exam candidate from Nagpur was mistakenly allotted an Abu Dhabi centre, prompting swift action and criticism of the NTA.
- NTA assigned Maharashtra student an Abu Dhabi exam centre.
- Student chose local cities; lacked passport for overseas travel.
- Public outrage prompted NTA to promise a corrected admit card.
- Incident fuels concerns over ongoing NEET UG examination management.
A major administrative lapse by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has sparked outrage just ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, after a student from Maharashtra was unexpectedly assigned an examination centre in Abu Dhabi despite opting for cities within his home state.
Student Left Stunned By Overseas Centre Allocation
Abdullah, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur, was preparing to appear for the re-examination when he discovered an alarming error on his revised admit card. Instead of receiving a test centre in Maharashtra, the document listed a venue in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The allocation came as a complete surprise because the candidate had selected Nagpur, Wardha and Bhandara as his preferred examination cities during the application process.
The situation quickly became a source of anxiety for the student and his family. Compounding the problem was the fact that Abdullah does not possess a passport, making international travel impossible even if he had wished to appear at the assigned location.
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Admit Card Error Triggers Online Backlash
Soon after the issue came to light, a screenshot of the admit card began circulating on social media platforms. The image drew sharp criticism from students, parents and education observers, many of whom questioned how such an error could occur in a national-level examination involving lakhs of candidates.
Abdullah had originally taken the examination in Nagpur before authorities ordered a re-test following the paper leak controversy. Given his earlier centre allocation, he expected the revised admit card to place him at a nearby venue once again.
Instead, the overseas centre assignment raised fresh doubts about the examination body's administrative processes.
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NTA Acknowledges Mistake, Promises Correction
Following widespread attention and public criticism, the NTA responded to the matter and assured that corrective action was underway.
“The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours,” the agency said in a tweet.
The assurance brought relief to the student and his family, who had been uncertain about his ability to sit for the crucial examination.
Intervention Helps Resolve Crisis
Dr Anees Ahmed, who assisted the student during the ordeal, told Aaj Tak that he personally contacted the NTA helpline to seek an immediate resolution.
According to him, discussions continued late into the night before officials informed Abdullah that a revised admit card would be issued by 4 p.m. on Saturday. The updated document is expected to assign him a centre in Nagpur, allowing him to appear for the examination without disruption.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What administrative error occurred with a student's NEET UG 2026 re-examination admit card?
Who was the student affected by the admit card error and what were his preferred locations?
Abdullah, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur, was affected. He had selected Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his preferred examination cities during the application process.
How did the National Testing Agency (NTA) address the admit card discrepancy?
The NTA acknowledged the mistake and assured that corrective action was underway. They stated the candidate would be allocated a center in Nagpur after verification.