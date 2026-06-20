Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA assigned Maharashtra student an Abu Dhabi exam centre.

Student chose local cities; lacked passport for overseas travel.

Public outrage prompted NTA to promise a corrected admit card.

Incident fuels concerns over ongoing NEET UG examination management.

A major administrative lapse by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has sparked outrage just ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, after a student from Maharashtra was unexpectedly assigned an examination centre in Abu Dhabi despite opting for cities within his home state.

Student Left Stunned By Overseas Centre Allocation

Abdullah, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur, was preparing to appear for the re-examination when he discovered an alarming error on his revised admit card. Instead of receiving a test centre in Maharashtra, the document listed a venue in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The allocation came as a complete surprise because the candidate had selected Nagpur, Wardha and Bhandara as his preferred examination cities during the application process.

The situation quickly became a source of anxiety for the student and his family. Compounding the problem was the fact that Abdullah does not possess a passport, making international travel impossible even if he had wished to appear at the assigned location.

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Admit Card Error Triggers Online Backlash

Soon after the issue came to light, a screenshot of the admit card began circulating on social media platforms. The image drew sharp criticism from students, parents and education observers, many of whom questioned how such an error could occur in a national-level examination involving lakhs of candidates.

Abdullah had originally taken the examination in Nagpur before authorities ordered a re-test following the paper leak controversy. Given his earlier centre allocation, he expected the revised admit card to place him at a nearby venue once again.

Instead, the overseas centre assignment raised fresh doubts about the examination body's administrative processes.

ALSO READ: PIB Debunks Viral NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Claim, Calls Video Fake

NTA Acknowledges Mistake, Promises Correction

Following widespread attention and public criticism, the NTA responded to the matter and assured that corrective action was underway.

“The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours,” the agency said in a tweet.

The assurance brought relief to the student and his family, who had been uncertain about his ability to sit for the crucial examination.

Intervention Helps Resolve Crisis

Dr Anees Ahmed, who assisted the student during the ordeal, told Aaj Tak that he personally contacted the NTA helpline to seek an immediate resolution.

According to him, discussions continued late into the night before officials informed Abdullah that a revised admit card would be issued by 4 p.m. on Saturday. The updated document is expected to assign him a centre in Nagpur, allowing him to appear for the examination without disruption.

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