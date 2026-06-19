NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: CCTV, Mock Drill Across Country; NTA Tightens Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA finalized NEET-UG re-exam preparations for June 21.

Multi-layer security, CCTV, biometric checks ensure fair exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has completed extensive preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The exam will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates with disabilities will be provided additional time as per prescribed norms.

Around 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination, which will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Mock Drill To Be Conducted Across Country

According to reports, the exercise will be carried out on Saturday to assess security arrangements, preparedness at examination centres, and the effectiveness of monitoring mechanisms.

The mock drill will begin at 9 am and continue until late evening. During the exercise, coordination between examination centres and concerned agencies across the country will also be reviewed to minimise the possibility of any disruption or security lapse on the day of the examination.

Ahead of the NEET-UG re-test on June 21, the nationwide drill aims to evaluate overall preparations and security measures. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to participate in the exercise.

Multi-Layer Security Arrangements in Place

To ensure a fair and transparent examination process, the NTA has implemented multiple layers of security.

A total of 674 city coordinators and 6,669 observers have been deployed.

Centre superintendents and invigilators will be present at all examination centres.

Question papers and other confidential materials will be transported under sealed arrangements.

Vehicles carrying examination materials will be equipped with GPS tracking and accompanied by police escorts.

All centres will remain under CCTV surveillance, with live monitoring from control rooms.

Candidates will undergo thorough frisking before entry.

Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be conducted to prevent impersonation.

Social media platforms are also being monitored, and action is being taken against those spreading rumours or attempting to disrupt the examination process.

Candidates Won't Be Denied Entry Over Biometric Verification Issues

The NTA has clarified that candidates will not be barred from taking the exam if biometric verification fails due to technical glitches, weak fingerprints, UIDAI connectivity issues, or physical conditions.

In such cases, candidates will be required to submit a written declaration, and their identity will be verified manually using valid documents.

Special Facilities for Candidates

Considering the intense summer heat, special arrangements have been made at all examination centres.

Power backup through generators.

Adequate fans and lighting facilities.

Availability of drinking water and medical assistance.

Candidates will be allowed to carry transparent water bottles.

Additional biometric machines and trained staff will be deployed.

Candidates with diabetes may carry fruits and sugar tablets as permitted under the prescribed guidelines.

Important Reporting Time Guidelines

Candidates must report to their examination centres between 11:00 am and 1:30 pm. No candidate will be allowed entry after 1:30 pm.

The NTA has advised candidates to:

Reach the examination centre well in advance.

Carry only permitted items.

Avoid bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, jewellery, or other electronic gadgets.

Rely only on official notifications issued by the NTA and its website.

Ignore rumours related to question paper leaks and report any suspicious activity.

NTA's Appeal to Candidates

The NTA said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly, securely, and fairly. The agency has urged candidates to remain calm, trust their preparation, and strictly follow the prescribed guidelines.

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